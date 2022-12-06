ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Casino Owner Closes Beloved Las Vegas Strip Attraction

When a major property changes hands on the Las Vegas Strip, the new owner usually wants to put its stamp on the property. That doesn't always happen quickly. Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report, for example, has closed on its purchase of Tropicana, and aside from some signage changes to denote the new owner's loyalty program, almost nothing has changed.
TheStreet

Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip. Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah's,...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
New York Post

California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial

The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
Thrillist

Live Like an ‘80s Casino Magnate in This Retro Las Vegas Suite

There’s a clunky, very vintage-looking Unisonic video intercom system outside the 15th-floor penthouse in Downtown Las Vegas’s El Cortez Hotel. Ring the intercom’s loud doorbell, step inside, and you’ll realize it even works: You can actually see into the hallway through a very grainy black and white closed-circuit TV, retro tech at its goofiest. Once you’re in the suite’s foyer, you’ll see a set of interior doors complete with custom oversized “JG” door pulls. You might ponder the initials for a moment, but if you’ve booked this suite, you probably already know what they stand for. After all, the penthouse’s former resident is likely the reason you’re here—to live like the late and legendary casino magnate Jackie Gaughan.
Breckenridge American

Headed to Vegas

A senior at Woodson High School, Brody Mathiews, has interests outside the classroom. He has found a sport he truly loves and has put in many hours of practice and it has paid off. Mathiews has again qualified for the Junior World Finals, to be held this week, in Las Vegas, Nev. He will be roping both as a header and a heeler in the national competition, for which he qualified for earlier this fall. Practice consists of almost daily roping of live steers, either at home or at friends’ arenas, and entering roping events on the weekends. He and his partner...
