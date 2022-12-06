Citizens Bank raises more than $80,000 for Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches during ‘Giving Tuesday’

Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Ribbon-cutting held for BSD Lending Libraries
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Batesville School District’s Lending Libraries. The libraries will utilize former newspaper boxes to distribute books for community members to borrow and read. Batesville School District Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard outlined the partnerships in completing...
KATV
Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign receives grant in time for the holidays
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance received a grant for their No Kid Hungry campaign just in time for the holidays. The Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign works to ensure that no child in the state goes without food, even during school breaks. The Arkansas Hunger...
abc17news.com
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CC Times Democratand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
whiterivernow.com
Reward up to $1000 for missing K-9 dog
The reward for a missing K-9 dog belonging to the Sharp County Search and Rescue Squad has increased thanks to an out-of-state individual. According to a social media post for Radar, the 2-year-old Belgian Milionis that went missing last Saturday in the Sequoia Lake area of Cherokee Village, the reward is now up to $1,000 thanks to the person who wishes to remain anonymous. The post said the individual who helped boost the reward amount saw the story of the missing dog on Region 8 News and then contacted Sharp County officials.
KTLO
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Kait 8
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces appointment for Arkansas Public Safety secretary
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her first cabinet appointment, tapping a current Arkansas State Police troop commander to be her public safety chief. Sanders said she would nominate Capt. Mike Hagar, the State Police’s Troop A commander, as secretary of the Department of Public Safety. He will...
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mildred Ann (Redd) Pyle
Mrs. Mildred Ann (Redd) Pyle, 95, of Newport passed away Wednesday, at her home. She was born in Newport on January 28, 1927, to Robert and Liddie Ann (Hensley) Redd. Mrs. Pyle was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Mildred and her husband owned Pyle Floor Covering where they worked together for many years. She loved working in her flower beds, knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, and spending time with her grandchildren.
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
