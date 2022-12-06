ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Citizens Bank raises more than $80,000 for Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches during ‘Giving Tuesday’

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

Ribbon-cutting held for BSD Lending Libraries

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Batesville School District’s Lending Libraries. The libraries will utilize former newspaper boxes to distribute books for community members to borrow and read. Batesville School District Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard outlined the partnerships in completing...
BATESVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
BATESVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?

Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Reward up to $1000 for missing K-9 dog

The reward for a missing K-9 dog belonging to the Sharp County Search and Rescue Squad has increased thanks to an out-of-state individual. According to a social media post for Radar, the 2-year-old Belgian Milionis that went missing last Saturday in the Sequoia Lake area of Cherokee Village, the reward is now up to $1,000 thanks to the person who wishes to remain anonymous. The post said the individual who helped boost the reward amount saw the story of the missing dog on Region 8 News and then contacted Sharp County officials.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties

The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
JONESBORO, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Mildred Ann (Redd) Pyle

Mrs. Mildred Ann (Redd) Pyle, 95, of Newport passed away Wednesday, at her home. She was born in Newport on January 28, 1927, to Robert and Liddie Ann (Hensley) Redd. Mrs. Pyle was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Mildred and her husband owned Pyle Floor Covering where they worked together for many years. She loved working in her flower beds, knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, and spending time with her grandchildren.
NEWPORT, AR
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy