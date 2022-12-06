Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Dale R. Reuter
Dale R. Reuter, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Dale was born Tuesday, November 2, 1937, in Villa Park, IL, to the late Herman William Reuter and the late Margaret Barnowski Reuter. He retired after many years in the tool...
radionwtn.com
Judith Lynn Steele
Judith Lynn Steele, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee. She retired from the Henry County Highway Department in Paris. Judith was born Monday, April 9, 1956, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garner Lester Warren and the late Haweda Lucille...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
radionwtn.com
MSU Prof Elected Kentucky Humanities Council Chair
MURRAY, Ky. – Dr. Brian Clardy, associate professor of History at Murray State University, has been unanimously elected the next Chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council (KHC) Board of Directors. Clardy was first appointed to the KHC and the Kentucky Oral History Commission by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of the KHC Board to Judge Charles W. Boteler of Louisville, and chair of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.
WSMV
‘He will be here with us’: Dover woman hopeful missing husband will return for holidays
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dover woman is still searching for her husband who vanished on a hunting trip in Alaska earlier this fall. It’s been more than three months since Steve Keel went missing, and his wife said she feels the void. The holidays are hard this year...
radionwtn.com
Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony Set
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors’ offices, have organized a community event for the residents and survivors of the devastating tornado that impacted Dresden, TN on December 10th, 2021. A Recovery Commemoration Ceremony and Tree Lighting...
radionwtn.com
Thomas Nash
Mr. Thomas Nash, 79, of the Dixie community, passed away Wednesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Graveside services for Mr. Nash will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday at Fremont Cemetery near Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
radionwtn.com
Tully Moore
Mr. Tully Moore, 76, of Rives, passed away Wednesday morning at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Moore will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday at Union City First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Moore Farms. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
WBBJ
Church brings community together with unique experience
PARIS, Tenn. — One community continued an annual tradition, but with a change of scenery. The New Harmony Church in Paris concluded their annual live nativity drive-thru on Sunday!. “For 24 years, we’ve been doing this live nativity. And the purpose is to represent the Christmas story told in...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
radionwtn.com
Seaton Named New HCMC Chief Nursing Officer
Paris, Tenn.– Michelle Seaton has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced. Seaton, a registered nurse who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
radionwtn.com
Community Concert Band To Present Christmas Concert
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band is presenting its 5th Annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 11 at 3 pm at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The concert is sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Chamber Music Society. The Band is under the direction of the founder, R. Michael...
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
westkentuckystar.com
Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified
A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
radionwtn.com
Brown, Kennedy, Frankum Headline UC All-Region Selections
Union City, Tenn.–With team success comes individual accolades. A 10-win state quarterfinal season for Union City has also produced a number of postseason honors for members of the Golden Tornado football team. Eight UC players earned places on the All-Region 7-2A team. Coaches from the six-team league voted in...
