Mills Lane in 1988: A passion for justice

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mills Lane, who died this morning at 85, was profiled on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, in this archive video from 1988.

He was 51 at the time, and making a name for himself in two worlds: as a respected referee in the boxing ring and as the district attorney of Washoe County.

His mantra: “Preparation is the key.” Lane told us then that he might lose in court, but it would never be because he wasn’t prepared.

He went on to command the respect of the boxing world and eventually rose to the position of District Judge in Washoe County, serving two terms on the bench.

On June 9, 2013, Lane was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Aug. 10, 2013.

Mills Bee Lane III was born in Savannah, Georgia, on Nov. 12, 1937. His grandfather founded the largest bank in Georgia, and his uncle (and namesake) was the president of Citizens & Southern National Bank.

Lane joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956, and was discharged in 1959. From there, he enrolled at the UNR, where he graduated with a business degree in 1963. He got his law degree in 1870 from the University of Utah.

His autobiography is titled, “Let’s Get it On: Tough Talk from Boxing’s Top Ref and Nevada’s Most Outspoken Judge.”

