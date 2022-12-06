Read full article on original website
Related
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
Recycled Crafts
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
If you see this lump on your Christmas tree, your home is about to be invaded by bugs
Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
housebeautiful.com
What Is the Meaning Behind an Upside-Down Christmas Tree?
Over the last few years, we've noticed one topsy-turvy holiday decor trend that doesn't seem to be going away: Upside-down Christmas trees have become a major holiday decor trend (and no, it’s not a nod to the Upside Down in Stranger Things…). They’ve popped up everywhere from hotels to homes to art institutions—including London’s Tate Britain museum, which featured an upside-down Christmas tree with gold leaf roots hung from a glass ceiling in 2016, and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed version in the lobby of the Claridge’s hotel circa 2017. Ariana Grande hopped on the trend in 2018, as did Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.
This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning
We've never seen anything like this before…
dcnewsnow.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season
The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
purewow.com
Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath
We are going to be doing this ASAP!
The Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands at 50ft in the front garden
A Christmas tree planted in 1978 has grown to become a neighborhood attraction over the years. Avril and Christopher Rowlands placed a £6 fir outside their front window 44 years ago to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new house.
Recycled Crafts
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
pethelpful.com
Pet Turkey's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Just So Pure
When you hear the phrase "Christmas turkey" you are probably thinking about what you might serve this year for your holiday dinner. Well, let's not think about that right now because some people actually keep turkeys as pets and we don't want to think about these beloved family members ending up on the Christmas table! That's the case with TikTok user @Fritotheturkey who has a beautiful house turkey named Frito as a pet.
Real vs. Artificial Trees: Here’s Martha Stewart’s Take
Christmas trees are the quintessential holiday decor item for those who celebrate, and the real versus artificial tree debate has only increased in recent years. Whether you prefer a fresh-cut tree or an artificial one, you have allies. As for Martha Stewart, her love for Christmas runs deep, so she,...
How To Stop Your Christmas Tree From Dropping Needles
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
Comments / 0