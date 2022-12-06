ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WTXL ABC 27 News

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
NorthcentralPA.com

Judge rules against county commissioners

Williamsport, Pa. — A judge has again ruled against the Lycoming County Commissioners in a long-standing fight over the duties of the Controller. In the Dec. 1 decision, Judge John Leete called some of the Commissioners’ claims in an appeal of an earlier decision “without merit,” and said they had “usurped” the powers of Controller Krista Rogers. Related reading: Controller rejects commissioners’ vote to reorganize her department ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WCJB

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Florida dietary law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to take up a First Amendment challenge to a Florida law that prevented a woman from providing dietary advice to clients in her health and nutrition coaching business. The court on Monday said it would not hear the case filed...
FLORIDA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Court rules Terraces of Lafayette apartments meet state environmental laws, can proceed

Lafayette’s controversial Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals has ruled. Held up in court for about two years, the Nov. 30 appellate court ruling upheld a superior court’s 2021 decision, finding that the city’s 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state’s housing accountability act in approving the project.
LAFAYETTE, CA

