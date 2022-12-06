Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
Judge rules against county commissioners
Williamsport, Pa. — A judge has again ruled against the Lycoming County Commissioners in a long-standing fight over the duties of the Controller. In the Dec. 1 decision, Judge John Leete called some of the Commissioners’ claims in an appeal of an earlier decision “without merit,” and said they had “usurped” the powers of Controller Krista Rogers. Related reading: Controller rejects commissioners’ vote to reorganize her department ...
Federal judge orders Bloomington to reconsider application for ‘All Lives Matter’ mural
In a ruling Nov. 18, Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker prohibited the delay of the IU chapter of Turning Point USA’s application process for an “All Lives Matter” mural. Barker did not order the city to allow the mural to be painted, but city officials must reconsider the mural application without discrimination.
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
Why advocates fear DeSantis’ statewide grand jury on immigration
Legal experts weigh in about where that probe should be after Florida’s Supreme Court approved Governor DeSantis’ request to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate illegal immigration issues.
Florida Supreme Court hears arguments over whether police should be considered victims when they shoot someone
“An on-duty officer who uses force against a suspect is not acting as an individual, but rather as an agent of the government."
U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Florida dietary law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to take up a First Amendment challenge to a Florida law that prevented a woman from providing dietary advice to clients in her health and nutrition coaching business. The court on Monday said it would not hear the case filed...
Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in Tallahassee Police Marsy's Law case
The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the city of Tallahassee and Marsy's Law.
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
Florida Justices Weigh Police ‘Marsy’s Law’ Case
In a case that could upend public access to information about policing, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether the identities of law-enforcement officers are shielded by a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster crime victims’ rights. An appeals court in April sided
Court rules Terraces of Lafayette apartments meet state environmental laws, can proceed
Lafayette’s controversial Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals has ruled. Held up in court for about two years, the Nov. 30 appellate court ruling upheld a superior court’s 2021 decision, finding that the city’s 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state’s housing accountability act in approving the project.
