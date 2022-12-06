Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A 'wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
KTBS
Early vote may give Tarver an edge in Shreveport mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
ktalnews.com
Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday. Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor. Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary...
fox8live.com
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
KSLA
Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
ktalnews.com
Hustler Hollywood opens after community pushback, lawsuits
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hustler Hollywood is back open in Shreveport after city council candidates and other concerned citizens launched a campaign in October to prevent the adult novelty store from opening in Financial Plaza. The opening came after months of petitions, protests, prayer marches, and finger-pointing between concerned...
KTBS
Ads accuse Shreveport mayoral candidates of past domestic abuse
SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago. Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out. The...
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Offering Youth Gun Course
Registration is currently underway for children ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office "First Gun Course." The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on January 7, 2023. All classes will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South. (About 17 miles South of the Port of Shreveport)
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KSLA
LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B councilwoman and former mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
KTBS
Thigpen, Brooks in City Council District B runoff
SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks. That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill. Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
KTBS
Two weather records broken and one tied in Shreveport on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had another record setting day concerning temperatures. Both the morning low and the afternoon high were new records and well above average for this time of year!. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the morning low of 72 degrees eclipsed the old record of 68...
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
