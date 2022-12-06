See The Nutcracker this weekend performed by Northern Plains Dance

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Northern Plains Dance will be putting on a production of The Nutcracker at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

According to a news release, The Nutcracker will be performed on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

Join Clara’s journey with spirited children, life-sized dancing dolls, mischievous mice, and exquisite faires.

This colorful classic will help to stir the imagination of all audiences and to create lasting memories year after year with the music and magic.

The Nutcracker features over 180 performers, including students from Northern Plains Dance and Bismarck/Mandan community members, along with professional dancers from the country.

Local students Isabela Kalberer and Shelby Sandberg will be performing. Kalberer will be the Snow Queen, while Sandberg will be Clara.

Kalberer and Sandberg will be on stage alongside Nathan Powell from Idaho playing the Nutcracker Prince, Isabella Overstreet from California playing the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Preston Patterson from Georgia playing the Snow King and Russian Trepak.

Reserved tickets are anywhere between $20 and $35 with discounts for seniors 65 and older and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online , over the phone (701-530-0986), or at the Belle Mehus Auditorium Box Office one hour before performances.

