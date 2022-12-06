ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

Carnisha Tobe
2d ago

it's December and they talking about he been missing since August...way to stay on top of stuff... I mean I know we had pandemic and not as many ppl are working but it's the job you signed up for and now August has turned into December and we're just now hearing about this man missing....I just hope and pray that they find him and when and if they do that he's okay ...way to drop the ball

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
METAIRIE, LA
wgno.com

Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a hotel parking lot in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at about 3:00 p.m., deputies found a woman suffering from a stab wound in a car in the parking lot.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

A man and a 17-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy