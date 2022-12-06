Read full article on original website
Carnisha Tobe
2d ago
it's December and they talking about he been missing since August...way to stay on top of stuff... I mean I know we had pandemic and not as many ppl are working but it's the job you signed up for and now August has turned into December and we're just now hearing about this man missing....I just hope and pray that they find him and when and if they do that he's okay ...way to drop the ball
Reply
7
Overnight shooting in Little Woods leave woman dead, NOPD
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting near Willows apartments in Little Woods, NOPD says
A woman was shot dead Wednesday night by the Willows apartment complex in the Little Woods area of the city, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road (map). The woman had been shot and she died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
NOLA.com
Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 4 in Gentilly, including shoppers, NOPD says
Four people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree, including two shoppers, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map) at the edge of Gentilly. The victims are two juvenile males, a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
WWL-TV
Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
Shooting in Iberville leaves man with gunshot wound
A shooting in the Iberville neighborhood left a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
NOLA.com
Dollar Tree shooting leaves four wounded in targeted attack, police say
New Orleans saw its second mass shooting in as many weeks when a gunman opened fire outside a Gentilly strip mall Thursday afternoon, wounding four people in what police are investigating as a targeted attack. Third District Captain Wayne M. DeLarge II said the suspect, armed with a rifle, drove...
wgno.com
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a hotel parking lot in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at about 3:00 p.m., deputies found a woman suffering from a stab wound in a car in the parking lot.
NOLA.com
Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say
A man and a 17-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police...
fox8live.com
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
Woman fatally struck, thrown from New Orleans bridge in dense fog
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed early Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a New Orleans bridge in dense fog, authorities said. The 74-year-woman was walking on the Woodland Bridge at about 6:40 a.m. CST when she was hit by a 2010 Ford Mustang, NOLA.com reported.
