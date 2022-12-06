Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up Grimmjow's Big Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War hasn't only seen the Soul Society wrapped up in the conflict against the Sternritter, but it has also seen the Arrancar fighting their own war as more than a few were mowed down by Yhwach and his forces. With Ichigo Kurosaki being saved from a confrontation with a powerful Wandenreich soldier, the anime adaptation has seen the return of a major former enemy to the substitute Soul Reaper, who might just be a key player in taking the new villains down.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals What Could Happen if Otsutsuki Clan Fully Evolves
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently took the opportunity to sit down and have Amado, the former head of Kara's research and development, reveal some big secrets about the Otsutsuki. While revealing a hidden figure that might be considered the strongest member of these celestial ninjas, the new member of the Hidden Leaf Village also talked about what happens when an Otsutsuki is able to evolve to their ultimate form, potentially meaning big trouble for Boruto and his friends in the future of the anime.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Third Horseman
While Chainsaw Man's first anime season is underway thanks to Studio MAPPA, the manga is continuing to follow Denji and some very new characters to the series. With the second part of the Weekly Shonen Jump series focusing on the War Devil and the young girl who has struck a bargain with it, the series has revealed that the Control and War Devils are two of the four horsemen, as this latest manga chapter also introduces the third horseman.
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Revisits Guts' Golden Age Fit
There has been some mystery surrounding Berserk recently, with many anime fans counting down the days until the mysterious countdown time on the anime's official website draws to a close. With it being just around two days until the Behelit Timer hits zero, many fans are left wondering if this countdown might bring news of a new anime adaptation. To help in celebrating the life of the dark anime franchise's "Black Swordsman", one cosplayer has taken fans back to the "glory days" of the Band of the Hawk and the aesthetic Guts had as the hundred-man slayer.
ComicBook
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 10: The big battle begins
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its penultimate climax, and it’s already kicked off with a lot of sinister – and excellent – action. Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its endgame, at long last. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s hard to imagine it ending, despite us reaching the penultimate few episodes.
ComicBook
Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade
A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.
ComicBook
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
ComicBook
Studio MAPPA Is About to Have a Truly Wild 2023
Studio MAPPA's output is almost hard to believe at this point, with the animation studio responsible for some major heavy hitters in the anime medium. With this year alone seeing the production house releasing the likes of Chainsaw Man's first season and the second part of Attack on Titan's final season, a recent rumor has fans thinking that MAPPA is preparing to take on another major project, which would place their workload for 2023 at truly legendary, unbelievable levels.
The Best Anime Fight Scenes of All Time, Ranked by a Middle Schooler
Did ya hear? There’s gonna be a BRAWL after school at Anime High! It’s gonna take place under the flagpole at 3PM! EVERYONE is gonna be there. I didn’t realize just how much bad blood there was in this school. I can’t think of any students who AREN’T trying to fight? Maybe Violet Evergarden? And that’s only because she ALREADY KILLED EVERYONE SHE NEEDED TO. Boy, howdy! This is gonna get so wild, and I’m gonna record it all in my notebook to see which anime fight was the best! The kids from Demon Slayer had a nasty fight the other day, but this is gonna be on a whole new level! I hope the school nurse is gonna be there! Somebody’s gonna need to scrape the blood and body parts off of the blacktop. And it ain’t gonna be me!
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
ComicBook
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
Sonic The Hedgehog's creator has been arrested yet again
Renowned video game industry titan and Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for the second time regarding allegations of insider trading before a new Final Fantasy game was announced to the public. Naka has been subject to a bizarre series of events that seem to have started with the...
ComicBook
Star Wars Red Saber Funko Pop Series Concludes With Darth Vader
Funko has been cranking out exclusive Pop figure series lately with Star Wars Duel of the Fates, Marvel Sinister 6, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar to name a few. The Star Wars Red Saber Series is among these collections, and the final figure launched today. The deluxe Darth Vader figure is available to pre-order here at GameStop priced at $24.99. Previous releases in the series include:
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spider-Man, and a Bad Idea
Rapping legends Biggie and Eminem take top spots in this week's sales! The time-jumping Marjorie Finnegan holds her own two spots and a potential film on the way. Spider-Man shares a few covers with Slim Shady but also has his own with his infamous Secret Wars cover and a book related to Hallow's Eve. We see a Batman book attempt a claim on the first appearance of a key video game icon. Finally, Bad Idea is back at it with a secret comic debut that takes first place!
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania combines one of 2017's best games with a timeless classic
Dracula, Alucard, and the Belmonts join the Dead Cells universe
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
