biltmorebeacon.com
Holiday Seconds Sale at the Folk Art Center
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will hold a Holiday Seconds Sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Folk Art Center, featuring a selection of artists with handcrafted gifts and home decor discounted up to 70%. The sale offers quality gifts and a chance to connect with the...
Mountain Xpress
Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
thelocalpalate.com
An Italian Appalachian Holiday From Ilda
In Western North Carolina, the couple behind Ilda, a small-town restaurant with deep roots, celebrates the best of their hyperlocal and international origins. The central district of Sylva, North Carolina, stretches just a few he blocks, framed by the picturesque peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains. Amongst the businesses that serve the 2,500 or so year-round residents, there are a handful of breweries, bicycle and mountain gear shops, a general store, and, at the intersection of the main thoroughfare, an inspired Italian restaurant named Ilda.
thelaurelmagazine.com
Highlands on the Half Shell
Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: October - 2022. “Four other Oysters followed them, And yet another four; And thick and fast they came at last, And more and more and more,” Sorry, Oysters, it’s Highlands on the Half Shell, Sunday, October 2 at Highlands Biological Station. Care...
iheart.com
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
towncarolina.com
Dishes of Christmas Past
Four local chefs divulge their favorite family dishes from Southern holidays past. Food evokes vivid memories and emotions any time of year, but especially at the holidays. The warming scents of cinnamon, clove, and ginger in a pumpkin pie, buttery fresh-baked cookies, the smell of a roasting turkey filling the house—these are but a few of the dishes that conjure visions of family and friends gathered around the table. In a search for examples of gastronomic déjà vu, we asked four Southern chefs for their most evocative holiday recipes.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
WBTV
2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hendersonville area just before 10:30 p.m. Hendersonville is just 30 minutes south of Asheville. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley...
cohaitungchi.com
Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)
Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
