With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.

