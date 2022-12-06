Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dr. Elaine Ann Townsley
Dr. Elaine Ann Townsley, 69, of Searcy, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Cave City, Arkansas. She was born January 2, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa to Arno Wheeler and Genevieve Hunter Wheeler. She was a professor of Nursing and of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed crafting and loved dogs.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Carey Lynn Hall, Sr
Carey Lynn Hall, SR., 60, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, departed this life on December 1, 2022, at John L. McClellan VA Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Carey was born on August 10, 1962, in Newport, Arkansas. He attended Newport High School. He served in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corp.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gary Dean Farmer
Gary Dean Farmer, 70, of Cave City passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Batesville. He was born September 11, 1952, in Batesville to Bedford and Vera Wilson Farmer. He was an electrician and was affiliated with the Church of Christ in Cave City. He enjoyed time spent with his family, friends and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to Alaska.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Randy Page
Randy Page, 64, of Batesville passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born January 21, 1958, in Batesville to Earl and Inez (Pierce) Page. Randy was a strong-willed, good-hearted man who loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was a loyal and hardworking man who enjoyed his kids and grandkids. Randy was a heavy equipment operator, mechanic and driver at White River Materials and worked at Ideal Baking Co. for 16 years.
whiterivernow.com
Reward up to $1000 for missing K-9 dog
The reward for a missing K-9 dog belonging to the Sharp County Search and Rescue Squad has increased thanks to an out-of-state individual. According to a social media post for Radar, the 2-year-old Belgian Milionis that went missing last Saturday in the Sequoia Lake area of Cherokee Village, the reward is now up to $1,000 thanks to the person who wishes to remain anonymous. The post said the individual who helped boost the reward amount saw the story of the missing dog on Region 8 News and then contacted Sharp County officials.
whiterivernow.com
Ribbon-cutting held for BSD Lending Libraries
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Batesville School District’s Lending Libraries. The libraries will utilize former newspaper boxes to distribute books for community members to borrow and read. Batesville School District Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard outlined the partnerships in completing...
whiterivernow.com
BACC to host groundbreaking ceremony for LifePlus expansion
Governor Asa Hutchinson, Congressman Rick Crawford, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, and local elected officials will be in attendance Friday as the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for LifePlus. LifePlus International, a world leader in holistic well-being products, will break ground on...
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
whiterivernow.com
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area, which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank raises more than $80,000 for Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches during ‘Giving Tuesday’
Featured image (from left): Ashley Engles, community engagement officer with Citizens Bank; Matt Cleveland, chief development officer at ASYR; and Micah Beard, regional president at Citizens Bank. Giving Tuesday generated impressive results for the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches (ASYR), as more than $80,000 was donated by individuals and companies during...
whiterivernow.com
Southside vs. Batesville bowling results
Southside vs. Batesville bowling at Hollywood Bowl in Batesville on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Boys Results: Southside-9. Batesville-4. Singles matches: Southside won 487-379, 468-420, and 452-330. Batesville won 520-517. Bakers matches: Southside won 164-143, and Batesville won 134-114. For Southside, Cayden Bowren led with a high game of 222. Tyler...
Comments / 0