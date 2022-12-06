ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback

TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
Does NJ have too much standardized testing in its schools?

TRENTON – On the eve of the belated release of data showing how New Jersey students did on standardized tests in the spring, a legislative panel pondered a bigger-picture question Tuesday: Does the state test too much?. Most though not all the people at the Joint Committee on the...
Spadea says it’s time for a ‘work-at-home mom’ tax credit in NJ

The number of households in New Jersey that have at least one parent staying home has nearly doubled with a 71% increase in 2021 compared to 2019. If you look at the estimated 3+ million households in the Garden State, with about a million with kids, that equals between 90-100 thousand parents at home. So, 10% of households with kids have a parent at home.
Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment

Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member. Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam

💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
These are New Jersey’s priciest ZIP codes

Every year, a company called Property Shark ranks the most expensive ZIP codes in the country based on the median price of residential real estate transactions for the previous year. They then narrow it down to the 100 (actually 128 this year to account for ties) most expensive ZIP codes.
