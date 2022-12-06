Read full article on original website
Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback
TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
Does NJ have too much standardized testing in its schools?
TRENTON – On the eve of the belated release of data showing how New Jersey students did on standardized tests in the spring, a legislative panel pondered a bigger-picture question Tuesday: Does the state test too much?. Most though not all the people at the Joint Committee on the...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
Spadea says it’s time for a ‘work-at-home mom’ tax credit in NJ
The number of households in New Jersey that have at least one parent staying home has nearly doubled with a 71% increase in 2021 compared to 2019. If you look at the estimated 3+ million households in the Garden State, with about a million with kids, that equals between 90-100 thousand parents at home. So, 10% of households with kids have a parent at home.
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment
Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member. Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam
💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
Too many lawsuits in NJ? Critics say this is costing us all big bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
These are New Jersey’s priciest ZIP codes
Every year, a company called Property Shark ranks the most expensive ZIP codes in the country based on the median price of residential real estate transactions for the previous year. They then narrow it down to the 100 (actually 128 this year to account for ties) most expensive ZIP codes.
New study says this is the favorite Christmas treat in NJ
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is zero calorie counting. It’s the best time to indulge and enjoy some of the best food you’ll have all year. That being said, it’s really the sweets we’re more interested in. Cookie making and dessert baking are traditions for a...
NJ places where family holiday traditions happen
One thing great about the holidays is that it brings families together. Of course, that's provided you get along with your family. I kid. But there are so many great in New Jersey that has become a tradition for many families. Each year my wife and I take our sons...
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Murphy picking transgender cabinet member should impress no one (Opinion)
Gov. Phil Murphy is nominating Allison Chris Meyers for the position of CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. An important job but not a glamorous one, only political insiders and wonks would normally pay any attention to this sort of thing. But this one is historic. And it...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
Where New Jersey comes in as far as identity theft and fraud
You hear it on both television and radio, and you think it could never happen to you. Then it does. Identity theft has become a growing concern across the country thanks, in part, to big data breaches compromising much of our personal information. WalletHub posted its list of "2022's States...
