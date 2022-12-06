ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Town by Town: Yuletide celebration, computer lab assistance, and WNEU legal clinic

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance. Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater. The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year. The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Town of Amherst purchases VFW building for sheltering, housing services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst has announced that they are proceeding with the purchase of the former VFW building on Main Street. Their goal is to create a space for sheltering and supportive housing services. The building is right near downtown Amherst, so it is a very...
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Wisdom Way In Greenfield Reopening Friday

(Greenfield, MA) Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be reopening in the afternoon of Friday, December 9th. It has been closed for a reconstruction project since May and will be reopening to traffic for the winter until crews can resume work in the spring of 2023. According to a statement from...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Time is running out to donate to Western Mass News’ Toys for Tots campaign

We now know when basketball’s biggest names will be returning to Springfield for next year’s enshrinement ceremony. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case. His office is now calling on the public for help with identifying this suspect. Pilot program launched to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy