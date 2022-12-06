Town by Town: Yuletide celebration, computer lab assistance, and WNEU legal clinic

Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season
Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts while on the force.
Money raised by Mayor, Superintendent, Sheriff celebrity bartending donated to Dakin Humane Society
Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood came calling at Dakin Humane Society Thursday with a $2,300 check. Sarno, Clapprood and Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped raise the money as celebrity bartenders during a recent fundraiser at Gregory's Restaurant in Wilbraham.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
westernmassnews.com
Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance. Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater. The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
westernmassnews.com
South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year. The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award...
Bright Nights at Forest Park to host Military and first responders night Wednesday
Bright Nights at Forest Park will be saluting local heroes Wednesday night with Military and First Responders Night.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
westernmassnews.com
Town of Amherst purchases VFW building for sheltering, housing services
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst has announced that they are proceeding with the purchase of the former VFW building on Main Street. Their goal is to create a space for sheltering and supportive housing services. The building is right near downtown Amherst, so it is a very...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
westernmassnews.com
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect
Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
franklincountynow.com
Wisdom Way In Greenfield Reopening Friday
(Greenfield, MA) Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be reopening in the afternoon of Friday, December 9th. It has been closed for a reconstruction project since May and will be reopening to traffic for the winter until crews can resume work in the spring of 2023. According to a statement from...
westernmassnews.com
Time is running out to donate to Western Mass News’ Toys for Tots campaign
We now know when basketball's biggest names will be returning to Springfield for next year's enshrinement ceremony. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case. His office is now calling on the public for help with identifying this suspect. Pilot program launched to...
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
westernmassnews.com
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Members of the department’s C-3 units, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, went Christmas shopping with roughly 50 Springfield elementary...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
