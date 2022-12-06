ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

beckersasc.com

Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
SARASOTA, FL
EddyEvonAnonymous

Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.

George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County brothers arrested on drug, weapons charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers were arrested in Charlotte County Friday evening after deputies found a cache of weapons and drugs in their car, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say they noticed a car driving south on Tamiami Trail with a nonfunctioning license tag light. Once stopped,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

