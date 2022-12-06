Read full article on original website
Gabby Petito's parents claim Laundries' lawyer also knew Brian murdered Gabby
SARASOTA, Fla. — Gabby Petito's parents plan to add the lawyer of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie to a lawsuit against the family, claiming he, too, played a part in causing the "mental suffering and anguish" they faced in the desperate search for their daughter. The civil lawsuit filed in...
Sexual-harassment case involving Clearwater Republican and former Senator Jack Latvala heads to hearing
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation, but Latvala was not charged with any crimes.
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme
Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
DeSoto County woman arrested after buying guns for convicted felon
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she illegally bought guns for Fabio Guzman, a convicted felon and another person who couldn’t legally purchase guns. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guzman last month for attempting to buy two guns, despite being a convicted felon.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.
George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Charlotte County brothers arrested on drug, weapons charges
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers were arrested in Charlotte County Friday evening after deputies found a cache of weapons and drugs in their car, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say they noticed a car driving south on Tamiami Trail with a nonfunctioning license tag light. Once stopped,...
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Man accused of beating up & robbing former boss over $30K in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Texas man is behind bars after he beat up and robbed his former boss of $30,000 during a bank dispute in Port Charlotte Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank on 24143 Peachland Boulevard for a robbery.
Retired Air Force colonel ready to begin new duty as school board member
Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem isn't worried about his lack of experience as he takes over as the District 5 representative on the School Board of Manatee County. But he also understands he has a lot to learn. Tatem was sworn in Nov. 22 and joined newly elected board members Cindy...
After pressure from apartment association, St. Pete adopts its own tenants bill of rights
Pinellas’ tenants bill of rights that had better protections for renters.
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 150% capacity, desperately seeking adopters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is a popular time for families to get a new pet.
