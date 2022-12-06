ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow

It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Truth About What Boise Really Wants For Christmas

Boise is a fascinating place to live and we all know it's for several, if not endless reasons. But like anything that exists, it can always be better... am I right? So, what if Boise was in fact, actually a child who will be going to visit Santa to share their Christmas list? What in the world would be on Boise's Christmas list? Better yet... has Boise been naughty or nice this year? Perhaps that's a question for another day.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin

BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of America's Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise

There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Seven Hotels Near Boise That Do Christmas Right

Christmas can be the best time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful. The thought of cleaning up after all of your extended family and making sure that everyone is happy can take the joy right out of the season. It may be time to do something different. Instead of hosting the family Christmas, you should escape the stress and head out of town. You can always FaceTime your relatives while you and your immediate family go someplace more fun.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Winter Weather Advisory December 8th Through The 9th

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest and west central Idaho from 5 pm Thursday to 11 am Friday. According to the National Weather Service said "total snow accumulations of up to inches in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, expect up to 3 inches along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

