Christmas can be the best time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful. The thought of cleaning up after all of your extended family and making sure that everyone is happy can take the joy right out of the season. It may be time to do something different. Instead of hosting the family Christmas, you should escape the stress and head out of town. You can always FaceTime your relatives while you and your immediate family go someplace more fun.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO