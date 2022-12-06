Read full article on original website
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow
It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
The Truth About What Boise Really Wants For Christmas
Boise is a fascinating place to live and we all know it's for several, if not endless reasons. But like anything that exists, it can always be better... am I right? So, what if Boise was in fact, actually a child who will be going to visit Santa to share their Christmas list? What in the world would be on Boise's Christmas list? Better yet... has Boise been naughty or nice this year? Perhaps that's a question for another day.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Luxury Tiny Home Hotel Only 45 Minutes From Boise Is A Sight To See!
A couple with a passion for renovating properties turned an old trailer park into a Tiny Home Resort known as The Smoke Jumper. It's a place I know my wife and I will be staying at. Let's check it out!. According to a Facebook from October 2021 "Who are we??...
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Post Register
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
Throwing A Holiday Party In Boise? Do NOT Serve This Dish!
With families coming together over the holiday season, it falls upon the host to figure out how to feed so many people. Are there enough chairs? Will they like my homemade mac n' cheese? Is Uncle Steve going to be weird and perverted again during dinner?. You know, the typical...
Seven Hotels Near Boise That Do Christmas Right
Christmas can be the best time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful. The thought of cleaning up after all of your extended family and making sure that everyone is happy can take the joy right out of the season. It may be time to do something different. Instead of hosting the family Christmas, you should escape the stress and head out of town. You can always FaceTime your relatives while you and your immediate family go someplace more fun.
Weird Christmas $#!+ For Sale On Boise’s Craigslist Right Now
There are a lot of places to do your Christmas shopping in the Treasure Valley. We have the newly invigorated Karcher Mall, Boise Towne Square, and the outdoor Village at Meridian, to name a few. There is one Boise shopping place that I prefer over all others: Craigslist. I have...
House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Aaron Paul Relisted His $1.3M Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Pics)
Aaron Paul's $1.3M Boise, Idaho home is on the market again. An Idaho native and co-star of the award-winning Breaking Bad television series, Paul first listed his two-bed, two-bath 2,171 square-foot home in the summer of 2022. A House or a Work of Art?. Built in the late 1950s, the...
Winter Weather Advisory December 8th Through The 9th
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest and west central Idaho from 5 pm Thursday to 11 am Friday. According to the National Weather Service said "total snow accumulations of up to inches in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, expect up to 3 inches along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches."
