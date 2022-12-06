ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

UVM star lands on Mac Hermann semifinal list

For the first time since 2016, the University of Vermont has a representative for the country's most prestigious collegiate soccer award. On Wednesday, fifth-year senior Alex Nagy was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Mac Hermann award, the voting body announced. The annual honor is given to the best collegiate men's soccer player in the country.
BURLINGTON, VT
FISU Torch Relay goes through Plattsburgh

With one month until the FISU World University Games, as athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state. The torch relay celebration, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped in Plattsburgh earlier...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
MALONE, NY
Olympic curler visits Saranac Lake ahead of FISU games

With just over one month until the world comes to the Adirondacks, organizers from the FISU World University Games were at Saranac Lake High School earlier to promote one of the events. Curling, often called chess on ice, uses a combination of synthetic brooms and curling stones, and the objective...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Pair of UVM women's ice hockey stars earn Hockey East awards

Things keep getting sweeter for the University of Vermont women's ice hockey team. After a solid start to the season, a pair of Catamounts skaters earned monthly accolades for their efforts. Junior forward Natalie Mlynkova earned Hockey East Player of the Month and graduate defender Ellice Murphy earned Army ROTC...
BURLINGTON, VT
Norwich gets revenge on Plattsburgh State in rematch

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — One of the premier sporting events in Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend saw Plattsburgh State claim a championship in the FirstLight Shootout with a victory over Norwich. It's a game the Cadets didn't forget, with the Cardinals on their schedule once again in early December. Norwich forward...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
UVM hoops prepares for cross-state battle against Dartmouth

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a 2-7 start to the year, the University of Vermont men's basketball is beginning to turn things around. The Catamounts are riding a two-game winning streak into a rare road day trip against Dartmouth. "It felt good for the basket to open up a bit,"...
BURLINGTON, VT
New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid

On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York's state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state's environmental forces.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Ceremony held for 38 graduates, rangers recognized for courageous, dedicated service

On Dec. 1, Ranger Praczkajlo followed ATV tracks in the town of Franklin and determined the operators were riding the ATVs illegally on Forest Preserve land. When the Ranger located the operators, he issued two tickets to each, including for driving unregistered ATVs. On Dec. 2, Ranger Praczkajlo followed other ATV tracks and found an operator from Bloomingdale driving an unregistered ATV illegally on a public easement. He issued two tickets. An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in New York State, including the owner’s property.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Hunters happy with rifle season

After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition

ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
ESSEX, VT
Nippertown Interviews: The Gibson Brothers

Nippertown sits down with Eric and Leigh Gibson to discuss their upcoming North Country Christmas concert at Proctors on December 16th, their hometown show in Ellenburg on December 17th, as well as their new album “Darkest Hour” being released on January 27th. Click below for a great conversation with the local bluegrass legends.
ELLENBURG, NY

