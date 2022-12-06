Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
FISU Games torch relay to begin on Thursday ahead of 2023 competition
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The torch carrying the flame for the FISU Games will make its way around New York this week before it lights the sky over Lake Placid next month. The torch will make its way to Plattsburgh on Thursday morning, and will be at the Nova Bus headquarters on Banker Road.
mynbc5.com
Burlington high school brings back local legend to lead basketball team
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you take a look at the Vermont high school sports history books, you'll notice that one of the most successful boy's basketball programs in the state's history resides in the Queen City. Burlington High School leads the Green Mountain State with 21 state championships in...
mynbc5.com
UVM star lands on Mac Hermann semifinal list
For the first time since 2016, the University of Vermont has a representative for the country's most prestigious collegiate soccer award. On Wednesday, fifth-year senior Alex Nagy was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Mac Hermann award, the voting body announced. The annual honor is given to the best collegiate men's soccer player in the country.
mychamplainvalley.com
FISU Torch Relay goes through Plattsburgh
With one month until the FISU World University Games, as athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state. The torch relay celebration, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped in Plattsburgh earlier...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
mychamplainvalley.com
Olympic curler visits Saranac Lake ahead of FISU games
With just over one month until the world comes to the Adirondacks, organizers from the FISU World University Games were at Saranac Lake High School earlier to promote one of the events. Curling, often called chess on ice, uses a combination of synthetic brooms and curling stones, and the objective...
mynbc5.com
Pair of UVM women's ice hockey stars earn Hockey East awards
Things keep getting sweeter for the University of Vermont women's ice hockey team. After a solid start to the season, a pair of Catamounts skaters earned monthly accolades for their efforts. Junior forward Natalie Mlynkova earned Hockey East Player of the Month and graduate defender Ellice Murphy earned Army ROTC...
mynbc5.com
Norwich gets revenge on Plattsburgh State in rematch
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — One of the premier sporting events in Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend saw Plattsburgh State claim a championship in the FirstLight Shootout with a victory over Norwich. It's a game the Cadets didn't forget, with the Cardinals on their schedule once again in early December. Norwich forward...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid invites best athletes in the world to new sledding facility
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Ever since it first hosted the winter Olympics, Lake Placid has been a breeding ground for some of the top athletes in the country. "I think it really gives the inspiration," said Adirondack Sports Council Executive Director Ashley Walden. She's just one of many people...
mynbc5.com
UVM hoops prepares for cross-state battle against Dartmouth
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a 2-7 start to the year, the University of Vermont men's basketball is beginning to turn things around. The Catamounts are riding a two-game winning streak into a rare road day trip against Dartmouth. "It felt good for the basket to open up a bit,"...
New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid
On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York's state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state's environmental forces.
adirondackalmanack.com
Ceremony held for 38 graduates, rangers recognized for courageous, dedicated service
On Dec. 1, Ranger Praczkajlo followed ATV tracks in the town of Franklin and determined the operators were riding the ATVs illegally on Forest Preserve land. When the Ranger located the operators, he issued two tickets to each, including for driving unregistered ATVs. On Dec. 2, Ranger Praczkajlo followed other ATV tracks and found an operator from Bloomingdale driving an unregistered ATV illegally on a public easement. He issued two tickets. An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in New York State, including the owner’s property.
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street requiring parking permit for FISU Winter Games
With the FISU Winter World University Games approaching in mid-January, Lake Placid is gearing up for the big event by adding parking permits if people want to enter Main Street. Main Street in downtown Lake Placid is where you'll find all the restaurants, shops, and most notably the famed Olympic...
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: This lakehouse in Milton has newly updated wood floors and bathrooms and a workshop
This Milton home by the shores of Lake Champlain has a new furnace and vaulted ceilings. It has a cute kitchen, a workshop on the ground level floor and a alcove space on the floor above for an office. The property includes a two car garage in a deep lot across the street from the home.
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
Burlington winters are warming faster than almost anywhere else
The Queen City has warmed roughly seven degrees since the 1970s.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
nippertown.com
Nippertown Interviews: The Gibson Brothers
Nippertown sits down with Eric and Leigh Gibson to discuss their upcoming North Country Christmas concert at Proctors on December 16th, their hometown show in Ellenburg on December 17th, as well as their new album “Darkest Hour” being released on January 27th. Click below for a great conversation with the local bluegrass legends.
