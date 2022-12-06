ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist struck, dies from injuries in serious crash in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist. Western Mass News learned from Chicopee Police the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This news comes as the mayor and police chief are expected...
Felon wanted out of New York flees from police after vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed felon wanted out of New York fled police in Springfield Thursday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect ran away from police after the vehicle he was driving crashed. A search is underway. At this time, he has yet to be located. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a parole violation for firearms charges.
Holyoke police investigating shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help for information on a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said officers were called to the intersection around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired with injuries. Moriarty confirmed with 22News that at least one person was injured in the shooting.
