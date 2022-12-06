Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in another ‘serious’ Chicopee crash on Meadow St.
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in a “serious” crash just before noon on Thursday in Chicopee on Meadow St., according to Travis Odiorne, spokesperson for Chicopee police. Meadow St. was closed from Chicopee St. to Roy St. because of the incident, but Odiorne confirmed the route...
westernmassnews.com
Bicyclist struck, dies from injuries in serious crash in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist. Western Mass News learned from Chicopee Police the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This news comes as the mayor and police chief are expected...
Injured bicyclist dies after crash with car in Chicopee
Chicopee police were called to Meadow Street due to a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Two drivers dead after three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton
Two drivers have died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton on Wednesday.
Driver injured after Route 20 crash in West Springfield
One person was seriously injured in a car accident Wednesday morning on Route 20 in West Springfield.
Man seriously injured after car crashes into tree in West Springfield
A man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 20 in West Springfield early Wednesday morning, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. On Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash in the area of a Fife Lane on Route 20 in West Springfield.
Bicyclist Killed After Hit By Car On Meadow Street In Chicopee: Police
A bicyclist has died after they were hit by a car in Chicopee this week, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on Meadow Street just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Chicopee Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found the male bicyclist with serious injuries laying on...
Police ID 62-Year-Old Chicopee Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash: Report
Authorities announced this week the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run crash last month in Chicopee, a report said. Though, the person responsible for his death remains at large. Gary Turcotte, 62, of Chicopee was identified by investigators as the man killed in the Nov. 30 crash in...
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven
State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week. Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.
westernmassnews.com
Felon wanted out of New York flees from police after vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed felon wanted out of New York fled police in Springfield Thursday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect ran away from police after the vehicle he was driving crashed. A search is underway. At this time, he has yet to be located. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a parole violation for firearms charges.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A seven-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
Gary Turcotte, killed in Chicopee hit and run, ‘would always lend a helping hand’
Gary Turcotte was the kind of guy who would always lend a helping hand, according to his obituary. The 62-year-old Chicopee man died on Nov. 30 after he was struck by vehicle near the 950 Block of Chicopee Street. The driver fled the scene shortly after the crash occurred.
Two dead in wrong-way crash on Route 20 in Charlton
CHARLTON — The driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling the wrong way on Route 20 Wednesday morning, leading to the three-vehicle crash that left two dead, according to state police. The east and west lanes of the highway are divided by concrete barriers. The Subaru driver, a New York resident, and the driver...
Crews called to fire at Cartamundi in East Longmeadow
Fire crews are working to put out a fire on in East Longmeadow Wednesday night.
WWLP 22News
Holyoke police investigating shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help for information on a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said officers were called to the intersection around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired with injuries. Moriarty confirmed with 22News that at least one person was injured in the shooting.
Two pets die in Parkside Street house fire in Springfield
Three people are without a home and two pets have died following a house fire on Parkside Street Thursday afternoon.
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Comments / 0