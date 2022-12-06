SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed felon wanted out of New York fled police in Springfield Thursday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect ran away from police after the vehicle he was driving crashed. A search is underway. At this time, he has yet to be located. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a parole violation for firearms charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO