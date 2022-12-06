ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Community art school raffling tickets for popular artist

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMO9J_0jZa96Gi00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown community art school has scored Taylor Swift tickets, and it’s making them available in a raffle.

Students Motivated by the Arts celebrated its 25th birthday with an open house Tuesday.

Local mission still needs toys for annual drive

The school offers free classes in art, music, dance and creative writing, enabling students to pursue these subjects more than they might during the school day.

SMARTS is selling 1,000 raffle tickets at $100 apiece for the Taylor Swift tickets. The drawing is Feb. 1.

Larry and Sarra Mohn donated the tickets.

“That was our keynote, tell people about the good work that we do,” says Rebecca Keck, SMARTS director. “And [the Mohns] thought, well, what better way to do that than to take those tickets that they purchased and give them to us and give us the opportunity to make money from them so that we could add more programming.”

The raffle tickets are available for sale online or in-person at SMARTS. The tickets are for the Taylor Swift Pittsburgh concert taking place June 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jambar

Hop in with the Hip Hop Club

The Hip Hop Club brings dancers from diverse backgrounds together to innovate and explore the art of hip-hop dance. The club’s president is senior photography major Courtney Blair. She said hip-hop is a genre with technical roots, but a variety of movements. “Jazz and ballet are the foundations of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Covelli Enterprises makes Christmas merrier for underprivileged kids

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday. On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. It’s a partnership that has spanned 38 years. To...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be the last day.
COLUMBIANA, OH
kentwired.com

New vintage store opens in downtown Kent

A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
KENT, OH
WYTV.com

Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
SALEM, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy