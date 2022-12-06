Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
seattlerefined.com
A stay at Friday Harbor's Island Inn is 'Off the Coast of Ordinary'
An eco-friendly trip to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island begins by leaving the car and walking or biking onto the ferry from Anacortes. It also includes a relaxing stay at Island Inn 123 West, the perfect home base for a weekend, advertised as "Off the Coast of Ordinary." Perched...
seattlerefined.com
Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo
A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
My Clallam County
Hurricane Ridge visitor center poised to get $10.8M upgrade
PORT ANGELES – The visitor center at Hurricane Ridge is about to get a huge upgrade, but park officials say it will have to be closed for about a year for repairs. Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), Olympic National Park recently awarded a $10.8 million construction contract to remodel the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge. The project includes interior and exterior repairs that will bring one of the park’s most popular facilities into compliance with current building safety, fire, and accessibility codes.
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
My Clallam County
Deadline looms to participate in Christmas Angel Tree program
PORT ANGELES – The deadline to get in on the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program is this Tuesday night at 11:00pm. Christmas Angel Trees have been set up at businesses all over town with the names of kids and their Christmas needs and wishes. Those who have the means can choose one or more names from the tree and shop for the things on the family member’s list.
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
My Clallam County
Robin Hill Farm County Park closes during cleanup of storm damage
CLALLAM COUNTY – Clallam County Park officials announced Monday they have closed most of Robin Hill Farm County Park following the recent substantial tree blowdown due to storms, which have left the park trail system unsafe and largely impassible. County Parks Staff has closed Robin Hill except for the...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
nwnewsradio.com
End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett
For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
