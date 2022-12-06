ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

seattlerefined.com

Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo

A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
MUKILTEO, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Hurricane Ridge visitor center poised to get $10.8M upgrade

PORT ANGELES – The visitor center at Hurricane Ridge is about to get a huge upgrade, but park officials say it will have to be closed for about a year for repairs. Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), Olympic National Park recently awarded a $10.8 million construction contract to remodel the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge. The project includes interior and exterior repairs that will bring one of the park’s most popular facilities into compliance with current building safety, fire, and accessibility codes.
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Deadline looms to participate in Christmas Angel Tree program

PORT ANGELES – The deadline to get in on the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program is this Tuesday night at 11:00pm. Christmas Angel Trees have been set up at businesses all over town with the names of kids and their Christmas needs and wishes. Those who have the means can choose one or more names from the tree and shop for the things on the family member’s list.
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Robin Hill Farm County Park closes during cleanup of storm damage

CLALLAM COUNTY – Clallam County Park officials announced Monday they have closed most of Robin Hill Farm County Park following the recent substantial tree blowdown due to storms, which have left the park trail system unsafe and largely impassible. County Parks Staff has closed Robin Hill except for the...
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
nwnewsradio.com

End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett

For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
EVERETT, WA

