ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

Greenville man convicted in federal drug case

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYV92_0jZa92jo00

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Greenville was convicted on federal drug and weapons charges.

Joshua Peters, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.

Trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest

Prosecutors say Peters was dealing cocaine and fentanyl out of a house in Greenville. The house was searched by the Mercer County Drug Task Force on March 15, 2022, when 34 grams of cocaine, six guns and over $2,500 in cash were found.

A sentencing date was not listed in online court records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
explore venango

Greenville Felon Convicted of Firearms and Drug Trafficking Crimes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An area man was convicted of firearms and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. Joshua Peters, age 37, of Greenville, was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15, 2022: (1) possession...
GREENVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy