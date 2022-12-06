Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
fox13news.com
Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
The Lauren And Tony Dungy Family To “Red Kettle Bell Ring” For The Salvation Army Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Lauren and Tony Dungy Family will be Red Kettle Bell Ringing this Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will take place at Publix Super Market at Apex. The Salvation Army Ambassadors, Lauren and Tony Dungy,
fox13news.com
6,000 Tampa Bay area students given the gift music with annual Steinbrenner Christmas Concerts
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Three Tampa Bay area venues came alive with holiday spirit this week for the annual Steinbrenner Christmas Concert, and it was a treat for Hillsborough and Pinellas school kids. About 6,000 students were invited and treated with the gift of music from some of the best musicians...
fox13news.com
Free cooking class inspires culinary curiosity among kids in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Kids are rolling up their sleeves in the kitchen thanks to a new culinary class in Tampa. It’s called ‘The Sauce’ and teaches kids ages seven to 14 how to cook delicious and nutritious meals. The cooking classes are led by Chef Nic of...
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
fox13news.com
Life-sized dinosaurs and dragons display in New Port Richey helps raise money for local museum
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Dinosaurs and dragons are taking over New Port Richey. A life-sized display of the prehistoric animals is a fundraising effort by the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science (MAPS). "We have over 100 species, some of the dinosaurs and dragons are so large that just...
How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region. Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the...
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 150% capacity, desperately seeking adopters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is a popular time for families to get a new pet.
Reviving ‘The Missing Middle’ could help ease Tampa’s affordable housing crisis
The rise of model suburban zoning codes in the 1970s virtually outlawed Missing Middle housing and replaced it with rules that promote sprawl and car-oriented suburban subdivisions.
cltampa.com
This Tampa Bay warehouse home comes with an 8,000-gallon koi pond and a dog-washing station
A home that's loaded with features and also resembles an Ikea is now on the market in Tampa Bay. Located at 435 Terra Ceia Rd., the 2,674-square-foot come was built in 2021 and has been on and off the market and list as high as $1.8 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom...
Local non-profit creates solutions for parents struggling to find childcare
United Way Suncoast is creating solutions for the childcare crisis that is impacting parents throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
fox13news.com
Tampa woman creates 'The Color of Wellness' magazine to increase healthcare access
TAMPA, Fla. - "The Color of Wellness" is an African American-focused health, wellness, and lifestyle education platform used by nurses of color to increase health equity in Black and brown communities. Michelle Greene Rhodes founded the outlet two years ago after seeing statistics about how the pandemic disproportionately impacted minority...
fox13news.com
Tampa Tour De Clay returns this weekend showcasing works of 25 artists at 4 locations
TAMPA, Fla. - Local ceramic artists are coming together this weekend for the 14th annual Tampa Tour De Clay. Tour De Clay is a free, self-guided tour of four local pottery studios across the Tampa Bay area. The creative showcase will feature the work of 25 local and guest clay...
fox13news.com
Gary Sinise Foundation thanks officers for service
The Gary Sinise Foundation helped a police officer dress for success and land his job at the Tampa Police Department. Now, they're thanking him, and his fellow officers, for their service.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Comments / 0