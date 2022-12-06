ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 79 years of secrets

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The award-winning Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Tuesday.

Robbie Schoults is a celebrity chef and owner of the company in Marshall and said they have been in business for 79 years.

The company was started by his grandfather in 1943, and he cooked and smoked turkeys.

Schoults’ invited people to come visit their family owned business.

