ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 157

factsoverfear
1d ago

How about story time with a vet or retired elderly person? Story time with a cop, fireman, paramedic, lawyer, car mechanic, nurse, marine, etc.

Reply(9)
92
Bradley Miles
1d ago

if someone wants to dress up in drag that's their business but it doesn't need to be forced on children. live your life the way you want but stop involving kids in it.

Reply
67
Mindy Litchfield
2d ago

Drag is fine, I have a lot of friends that live that lifestyle and they're great!! BUT children's story time is not the place for it ! Period.

Reply(1)
65
Related
Wave 3

Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy