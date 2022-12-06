Read full article on original website
factsoverfear
1d ago
How about story time with a vet or retired elderly person? Story time with a cop, fireman, paramedic, lawyer, car mechanic, nurse, marine, etc.
Bradley Miles
1d ago
if someone wants to dress up in drag that's their business but it doesn't need to be forced on children. live your life the way you want but stop involving kids in it.
Mindy Litchfield
2d ago
Drag is fine, I have a lot of friends that live that lifestyle and they're great!! BUT children's story time is not the place for it ! Period.
Wave 3
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
Survivors of western Kentucky tornadoes were forced to redefine home
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — A quaint downtown marks the heart of Dawson Springs, located just two hours south of Louisville. Signs of strength hang from local businesses like the American flag hanging proud above the square. In this small town of about 2,500 residents, including Governor Andy Beshear's father,...
WKYT 27
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
LMPD's International Leadership Program hopes to build trust with immigrant community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers worked to bridge the gap between police and the immigrant community in Louisville Thursday. LMPD's International Leadership Program hosted a meeting where they listened to the community's concerns and shared insight into officers' responsibilities. It was held at the Americana World Community...
Louisville doctor doubles as substitute, gives paycheck back to school system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky doctor has been doing double duty at school, stepping in as a substitute teacher to help ease classroom shortages. Greg Ciliberti, a semi-retired primary care physician who grew up in Louisville, spends two Fridays every month as a substitute in the school system he attended as a child, WLKY-TV reported.
Charlestown City Police take first graders shopping during annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the spirit of the holiday season, this Indiana police department took some first graders shopping for clothes and toys. According to a Facebook post, officers with the Charlestown City Police Department and their families took 20 first graders out shopping before they had dinner. Santa Claus even made an appearance while they ate!
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Wawa announces plans to expand into Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana
Stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,000 locations to date.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
Wave 3
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
CEO of Dare to Care aims to feed people 'with excellence and dignity'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One in seven people in Kentuckiana struggles with hunger. “We are literally seeing people who are making life choices every day,” Vincent James, CEO of Dare to Care, said. “Am I going to provide food for my family or am I going to go to work?”
Wawa convenience store plans expansion into Kentucky
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain based on the East Coast, announced it is planning to expand into Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
wdrb.com
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
WHAS11
