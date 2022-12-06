Snowfall brings winter recreation opportunities to Missoula

MISSOULA - Western Montana received a lot of snowfall over the weekend and ski resorts, sled hills and cross-country trails were filled with some happy winter recreationists.

It’s the most wonderful time of year with snow crunching underfoot and people out and about enjoying the Montana way of life.

But if you don’t know where to start, you can start at Marshall Mountain.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Western Montana offers a variety of places to head into the backcountry.

The hill is easily accessible from Missoula and offers great terrain for backcountry skiers and riders. It also has some great sled spots and trails for snowshoes and cross-country and Nordic skiers.

Another great spot to recreate this winter is Lolo Pass. About an hour's drive from Missoula, Lolo Pass has trails for skiers, riders, cross-country and Nordic skiers, sledders and snowshoers.

“For folks who haven't had a chance to participate in winter recreation on the Lolo National Forest, I highly encourage you to get out on an adventure with your family or friends. If you're not sure where to go, feel free to come and visit one of our local ranger district offices in a nearby town and we'll be happy to show you some great places to go out on your adventure." - Lolo National Forest Recreation Manager Katie Knotek

Now, if lack of gear is what’s holding you back from going outdoors this winter, local shops and the University of Montana’s Rec Center have got you covered.

“The University of Montana Outdoor Program is a great resource on campus for students in the university community,” noted UM Outdoor Program Director Elizabeth Fricke. “We have rentals we have trips and classes throughout the whole year.”

People who are looking for some local sledding spots can check out Rainbow Park, Blue Mountain and the University of Montana Golf Course.