In order to save the historical – yet dilapidated – Whittemore Elementary School in Conway, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later, officials agreed Monday. That’s why the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., has proposed a nearly $16 million project for that campus. And on Monday the nonprofit and City of Conway decided structural engineers needed to take a closer look to determine the next steps for the property.

CONWAY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO