myhorrynews.com
Carol Diane Anderson was a nurse for 25 years
LONGS-Funeral services for Carol Diane Anderson, 75, will be held Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ann Kovan. Services will include a tribute by the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Anderson, widow of...
myhorrynews.com
Charles Herbert Hoffman was an avid hunter and fisherman
Charles Herbert Hoffman, 69, passed away Nov. 30 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 17, 1953 in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Herbert Hoffman and Barbara Lewis Hoffman. Mr Hoffman was also predeceased by his brother, David Hoffman; and his fur baby, Otis.
myhorrynews.com
Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham retired from the Horry County Maintenance Department
A graveside service for Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham, 73, will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hilburn officiating. Mr. Tom, husband of Llewlyn Gore Graham, passed away at his residence Dec. 6. Mr. Tom was born Jan. 6, 1949, son...
myhorrynews.com
A uniter: Little River native remembered for his talent and kind demeanor
Thick-rimmed glasses, a full smile only showing his top teeth and dancing, lots of dancing, were only a few things that set Devonte Grant apart from his many peers, his many peers who adored him. A Little River native, Grant grew up near Coastal Carolina University, where he would, at...
myhorrynews.com
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
myhorrynews.com
Time is of the essence to save historic Whittemore Elementary, officials say
In order to save the historical – yet dilapidated – Whittemore Elementary School in Conway, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later, officials agreed Monday. That’s why the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., has proposed a nearly $16 million project for that campus. And on Monday the nonprofit and City of Conway decided structural engineers needed to take a closer look to determine the next steps for the property.
myhorrynews.com
City buys another property in downtown Myrtle Beach
Bodo’s is heaped in a pile off Kings Highway as the city bought another piece of property in downtown Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Over the past year, Myrtle Beach has committed nearly $30 million on 23 properties in a two-block area from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway without a specific plan for the land.
myhorrynews.com
'On the verge of death': man sues Horry County jail over untreated MRSA infection
A Myrtle Beach man filed a lawsuit last week against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office alleging jail staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ignored his pleas for help before he nearly died of a MRSA infection he acquired while incarcerated. “I was on the verge of death,”...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest’s Saylor named All-County Offensive Player of the Year
Editor's note: These awards are separate from the MyHorryNews.com Fans' Choice honors that were distributed Monday night. Scott Saylor entered the 2022 season with varied expectations. Carolina Forest knew it had a nice crop of senior receivers and a steady offensive line that would give its quarterback chances to perform....
myhorrynews.com
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
myhorrynews.com
Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage
An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
