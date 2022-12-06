ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Tyreek Hill’s heroics not enough to save Dolphins in LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night. And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill returned a fumble 57 yards for a wacky touchdown in the second quarter, finding the ball in the back of a big scrum. Hill then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass down the Miami sideline in the second half on a beautiful throw from Tua Tagovailoa. Those explosive plays kept the Dolphins in a game that had no business being close.
Idaho8.com

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy