Laclede Record
Christmas on Commercial this Friday
Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
After seeing KOLR10 story, viewer steps in to help with tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help. The donor has asked to remain anonymous. “There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to […]
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
howellcountynews.com
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
Laclede Record
LEAH JEAN McGINNIS
Leah Jean McGinnis, 91, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born June 28, 1931. In 1955 she was married to Bobby McGinnis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobby; and one sister, Billie. Leah worked at Western Electric for many years....
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
Elle
The Mom Who Stole Her Daughter’s Identity
In early 2016, a blonde stranger with round cheeks arrived at a domestic violence shelter near the small town of West Plains, Missouri, visibly shaken. She said her name was Lauren Ashleigh Hays and that she was 22 years old. The story Lauren told was both familiar and sad: She...
Laclede Record
HEATHER DENISE WATERMAN
Heather Denise Waterman, 48, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Dec. 5, 1973, in Springfield, Mo. to Stanley Eugene and Judy Kay Parker Waterman. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Waterman on April 25, 2008. She spent the majority of her...
KYTV
Warsaw School District implements no cell phone policy in classrooms
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Warsaw School District banned using phones in the classroom to help students better focus in school. Students may use their phones in the hallways and during lunch. ”I think that it provides them eight hours of time that they don’t have to know what social...
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
Laclede Record
JANET SUE TATMAN
Janet Sue Tatman, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in her home near Lebanon. She was born July 25, 1941, in Lebanon, Mo. to Ralph and Neva Snow Sutton. On April 4, 1970, she was united in marriage to Alvin Lecon Tatman, and to this union two daughters were born.
Laclede Record
MICHAEL EUGENE MELTON
Michael Eugene Melton, 68, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his son, Michael James Melton of Spring Hill, Fla.; three grandsons, Davonte Melton of New Port Richey, Fla.; Jayce Melton and Lukas Melton, both of Spring Hill, Fla.; a great-granddaughter, Amerah Melton; his sister, Tammy Howlett of Crocker; his brother, Mark Melton of St. Peters, Mo.; two nephews, Jarod Howlette (Melissa) and Christopher Melton; two nieces, Jessica Shempert (Mike) and Kayla Melton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Student absences going up as illnesses spread
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health said nearly 800 cases of the flu were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Local school districts said they are currently dealing with students catching the flu, along with a variety of other illnesses. “Things being reported are some cases of strep, gastrointestinal illness, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms,” […]
Laclede Record
CHARLES SCHWARZ JR.
Charles Schwarz Jr., 49, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He is survived by two sons, Troy Schwarz and his wife Ashley of Ozark; David Schwarz of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Crystal Weaver and her husband Bobby of Lebanon; Ruth Kirk and her husband Jared of Phillipsburg.
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Laclede Record
SCOTT LEE SHUMATE
Scott Lee Shumate, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd Russell and Dorothy Helen Weaver Shumate. On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Patricia Joan Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife...
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick. It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help. They say their complaints are being ignored. “I’m paying $700 a...
KYTV
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
