Laclede County, MO

Laclede Record

Christmas on Commercial this Friday

Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
howellcountynews.com

Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum

After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Laclede Record

LEAH JEAN McGINNIS

Leah Jean McGinnis, 91, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born June 28, 1931. In 1955 she was married to Bobby McGinnis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobby; and one sister, Billie. Leah worked at Western Electric for many years....
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Elle

The Mom Who Stole Her Daughter’s Identity

In early 2016, a blonde stranger with round cheeks arrived at a domestic violence shelter near the small town of West Plains, Missouri, visibly shaken. She said her name was Lauren Ashleigh Hays and that she was 22 years old. The story Lauren told was both familiar and sad: She...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Laclede Record

HEATHER DENISE WATERMAN

Heather Denise Waterman, 48, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Dec. 5, 1973, in Springfield, Mo. to Stanley Eugene and Judy Kay Parker Waterman. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Waterman on April 25, 2008. She spent the majority of her...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JANET SUE TATMAN

Janet Sue Tatman, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in her home near Lebanon. She was born July 25, 1941, in Lebanon, Mo. to Ralph and Neva Snow Sutton. On April 4, 1970, she was united in marriage to Alvin Lecon Tatman, and to this union two daughters were born.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MICHAEL EUGENE MELTON

Michael Eugene Melton, 68, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his son, Michael James Melton of Spring Hill, Fla.; three grandsons, Davonte Melton of New Port Richey, Fla.; Jayce Melton and Lukas Melton, both of Spring Hill, Fla.; a great-granddaughter, Amerah Melton; his sister, Tammy Howlett of Crocker; his brother, Mark Melton of St. Peters, Mo.; two nephews, Jarod Howlette (Melissa) and Christopher Melton; two nieces, Jessica Shempert (Mike) and Kayla Melton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Student absences going up as illnesses spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health said nearly 800 cases of the flu were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Local school districts said they are currently dealing with students catching the flu, along with a variety of other illnesses. “Things being reported are some cases of strep, gastrointestinal illness, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

CHARLES SCHWARZ JR.

Charles Schwarz Jr., 49, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He is survived by two sons, Troy Schwarz and his wife Ashley of Ozark; David Schwarz of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Crystal Weaver and her husband Bobby of Lebanon; Ruth Kirk and her husband Jared of Phillipsburg.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire closes Burger King in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
OZARK, MO
Laclede Record

SCOTT LEE SHUMATE

Scott Lee Shumate, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd Russell and Dorothy Helen Weaver Shumate. On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Patricia Joan Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife...
LEBANON, MO

