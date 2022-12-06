Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event
After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Luxury Tiny Home Hotel Only 45 Minutes From Boise Is A Sight To See!
A couple with a passion for renovating properties turned an old trailer park into a Tiny Home Resort known as The Smoke Jumper. It's a place I know my wife and I will be staying at. Let's check it out!. According to a Facebook from October 2021 "Who are we??...
ACHD prepares for snow season
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is expected to get its first real taste of winter weather this week, with two rounds of snow expected over the weekend. With the storms heading in, challenging conditions on the road are likely to follow. So the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has been preparing for the snow season since October.
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
Post Register
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Throwing A Holiday Party In Boise? Do NOT Serve This Dish!
With families coming together over the holiday season, it falls upon the host to figure out how to feed so many people. Are there enough chairs? Will they like my homemade mac n' cheese? Is Uncle Steve going to be weird and perverted again during dinner?. You know, the typical...
The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties
Ah, yes... the company Christmas party. A party where dreams are fulfilled and squashed; a party that gives birth to embarrassment and can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye. Anything can happen at a company Christmas party. Of course, there are good things that come with going...
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Weird Christmas $#!+ For Sale On Boise’s Craigslist Right Now
There are a lot of places to do your Christmas shopping in the Treasure Valley. We have the newly invigorated Karcher Mall, Boise Towne Square, and the outdoor Village at Meridian, to name a few. There is one Boise shopping place that I prefer over all others: Craigslist. I have...
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Winter Weather Advisory December 8th Through The 9th
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest and west central Idaho from 5 pm Thursday to 11 am Friday. According to the National Weather Service said "total snow accumulations of up to inches in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, expect up to 3 inches along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches."
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0