Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event

After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

ACHD prepares for snow season

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is expected to get its first real taste of winter weather this week, with two rounds of snow expected over the weekend. With the storms heading in, challenging conditions on the road are likely to follow. So the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has been preparing for the snow season since October.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin

BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties

Ah, yes... the company Christmas party. A party where dreams are fulfilled and squashed; a party that gives birth to embarrassment and can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye. Anything can happen at a company Christmas party. Of course, there are good things that come with going...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise

Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Winter Weather Advisory December 8th Through The 9th

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest and west central Idaho from 5 pm Thursday to 11 am Friday. According to the National Weather Service said "total snow accumulations of up to inches in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, expect up to 3 inches along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
