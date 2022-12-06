Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
Mayfield came up in the clutch with a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Social media reacted accordingly.
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
Idaho8.com
Commanders in playoff hunt, following typical Rivera script
The Washington Commanders started slow and heated up in the third season with Ron Rivera in charge of the team’s football operations. It’s a familiar script for the veteran NFL coach. The Commanders are 7-5-1 at their bye week and very much in the mix for a playoff spot. Washington’s defense has improved so much since a rough start that Chase Young is being held back from returning until he’s fully healthy. And Rivera is comfortable with Taylor Heinicke starting and what the quarterback does to help the offense maintain a ball-control identity dependent heavily on the run game.
Idaho8.com
Chiefs add veteran DT Williams to 53-man roster for Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there’s a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week. That created an opening on the roster for Williams, who was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 30 and has spent the past week-plus learning the playbook. In other news, guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday, raising hopes that both will be available when Kansas City plays the first of two games over a four-week span against Denver.
Idaho8.com
49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady’s Bucs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
Idaho8.com
House Committee investigation finds NFL owner Dan Snyder led by a ‘culture of fear’
A year-long investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed on Thursday that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder established a “culture of fear” within the NFL organization and attempted to intimidate witnesses from cooperating with investigators. The 79-page report found “sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic...
Idaho8.com
Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers take on the 49ers in a matchup of first-place teams. Brady will be opposing rookie Brock Purdy, who is making his first career start at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken left foot.
Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk
Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
Idaho8.com
Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities. A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.
Idaho8.com
Saints’ bye comes as an all-but-lost season winds down
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An early season injury to Saints star receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston’s early struggles with his health and execution turned out to be just the beginning of what has gone awry for New Orleans in 2022. A bye in Week 14 of the NFL season gives the 4-9 Saints a brief reprieve before they try to avoid their first 10-loss season since 2005. That was the year before the Saints hired Sean Payton and he became the winningest coach in franchise history. But Payton retired after last season. First-year coach Dennis Allen says the Saints will recharge and aim to play their best during their final four games because its their job to do so.
Idaho8.com
Fields’ emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The emergence of quarterback Justin Fields after a slow start to his second season is by far the most important development for the Chicago Bears in a year when wins have been scarce. The team stumbled into its bye with six consecutive losses since a Week 7 stunner at New England and nine in the past 10 games. But Fields’ progress coming off a shaky rookie season has transformed an offense that struggled to score early in the season. Fields leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall in rushing with 905 yards. He’s averaging a league-leading 7.1 per carry, and is second among QBs with eight rushing TDs.
NBC Sports
How do the Patriots find motivation at 6-6?
The New England Patriots are the very definition of mediocre with a 6-6 record heading into their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. As they watch their chances of a postseason spot slip away, it could be difficult to find motivation over the final stretch of the season. Tough games await, including meetings with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. That doesn't bode well for their playoff chances, especially given how the offense has performed.
Mike Florio outlines how the Patriots could part ways with Belichick
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio recently theorized on Tom Curran’s Patriots podcast about how the Krafts could part ways with Bill Belichick if the team continues to flounder.
Comments / 0