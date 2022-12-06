ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NESN

David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
NESN

Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?

Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Idaho8.com

Commanders in playoff hunt, following typical Rivera script

The Washington Commanders started slow and heated up in the third season with Ron Rivera in charge of the team’s football operations. It’s a familiar script for the veteran NFL coach. The Commanders are 7-5-1 at their bye week and very much in the mix for a playoff spot. Washington’s defense has improved so much since a rough start that Chase Young is being held back from returning until he’s fully healthy. And Rivera is comfortable with Taylor Heinicke starting and what the quarterback does to help the offense maintain a ball-control identity dependent heavily on the run game.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Chiefs add veteran DT Williams to 53-man roster for Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there’s a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week. That created an opening on the roster for Williams, who was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 30 and has spent the past week-plus learning the playbook. In other news, guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday, raising hopes that both will be available when Kansas City plays the first of two games over a four-week span against Denver.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady’s Bucs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers take on the 49ers in a matchup of first-place teams. Brady will be opposing rookie Brock Purdy, who is making his first career start at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken left foot.
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk

Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities. A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Idaho8.com

Saints’ bye comes as an all-but-lost season winds down

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An early season injury to Saints star receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston’s early struggles with his health and execution turned out to be just the beginning of what has gone awry for New Orleans in 2022. A bye in Week 14 of the NFL season gives the 4-9 Saints a brief reprieve before they try to avoid their first 10-loss season since 2005. That was the year before the Saints hired Sean Payton and he became the winningest coach in franchise history. But Payton retired after last season. First-year coach Dennis Allen says the Saints will recharge and aim to play their best during their final four games because its their job to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Fields’ emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The emergence of quarterback Justin Fields after a slow start to his second season is by far the most important development for the Chicago Bears in a year when wins have been scarce. The team stumbled into its bye with six consecutive losses since a Week 7 stunner at New England and nine in the past 10 games. But Fields’ progress coming off a shaky rookie season has transformed an offense that struggled to score early in the season. Fields leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall in rushing with 905 yards. He’s averaging a league-leading 7.1 per carry, and is second among QBs with eight rushing TDs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How do the Patriots find motivation at 6-6?

The New England Patriots are the very definition of mediocre with a 6-6 record heading into their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. As they watch their chances of a postseason spot slip away, it could be difficult to find motivation over the final stretch of the season. Tough games await, including meetings with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. That doesn't bode well for their playoff chances, especially given how the offense has performed.

