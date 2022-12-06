HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO