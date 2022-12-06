Read full article on original website
How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres
Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
Phillies sign RHP Taijuan Walker, lefty reliever Matt Strahm
Walker, 30, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career where he went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts with the Mets. Walker had a 2.6 bWAR and a 1.19 WHIP in 157 innings, striking out 132 and walking just 45.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Trevor Hoffman On Padres 2022 Run, Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, And More!
Trevor Hoffman joined Ben & Woods! Listen here as Trevor talks about giving the National League Reliever of the Year award to Edwin Diaz, the Padres 2022 run, his thoughts on a bullpen featuring Robert Suarez and Josh Hader, and MUCH more!
Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever
Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
Podcast: Padres' Pursuit of Judge & Turner, Interview with Torey Luvullo
t’s another episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego! On this episode, Sam Levitt brings you audio from AJ Preller, Torey Luvullo, and Mike Ferrin.
AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal
NEW YORK — (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement...
Diamondbacks interested in A's catcher Sean Murphy
The Diamondbacks are the latest team linked to A’s catcher Sean Murphy, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the D’Backs and Athletics have had some talks about Murphy’s availability. Back in October, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen suggested that catcher might be a target...
Miami Marlins ‘exploring all options’ but ‘nothing imminent’ as Winter Meetings near end
The Miami Marlins have yet to make a move at MLB’s annual Winter Meetings with the four-day event wrapping up on Wednesday.
When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
