Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah rink nationally ranked

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A national website lists Neenah’s ice rank at The Plaza at Gateway Park as one of the most charming in America. Think about those beautiful and enchanting skating rinks across the country. The one at 30 Rock in New York probably comes to mind. Curry Village in Yosemite National Park maybe?
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The moon and Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has 3 brilliant updates from space in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. The Orion spacecraft is on its way home to the little blue marble. It continues to send home selfies from its trip around the moon. The moon race is back on.
GREEN BAY, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toys for Tots program teamed up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin to shop for their annual holiday party. Marines and Big Brothers/Big Sisters representatives went through Target in Ashwaubenon to collect toys for about 170 children. Each person had a list of kids to shop for, ranging from infants to teenagers.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
NBC26

It's 'Great Being Home'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year. The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Santa Cycle raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Santas will ride their bikes through the streets of Green Bay on Saturday for the 6th Annual Santa Cycle - doors open at 9 a.m. at Badger State Brewery. The actual ride will kick off at 10 a.m. Participants can register online at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County

Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The horrific attack at Pearl Harbor is forever etched into the minds of all Americans: More than 2,400 US service members perished on December 7, 1941. Imperial Japan had conducted a surprise attack on the American naval base located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, near the city of Honolulu.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls

18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
OCONTO FALLS, WI

