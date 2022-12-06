Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Sheboygan native produces film that premiered in Hollywood
Carole Meekins had the opportunity to sit down with Sheboygan native Katie O'Regan — who is also a film producer and actress!
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah rink nationally ranked
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A national website lists Neenah’s ice rank at The Plaza at Gateway Park as one of the most charming in America. Think about those beautiful and enchanting skating rinks across the country. The one at 30 Rock in New York probably comes to mind. Curry Village in Yosemite National Park maybe?
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The moon and Mars
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has 3 brilliant updates from space in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. The Orion spacecraft is on its way home to the little blue marble. It continues to send home selfies from its trip around the moon. The moon race is back on.
Yahoo Sports
Here's a stocking full of holiday events in Appleton and the Fox Cities
If you're looking for ways to get into the spirit of the holidays, the Appleton area offers a variety of festivities to enjoy the season. Here are just a few of the activities scheduled for December:. Fox Cities Festival of Lights. Fox Cities Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m....
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
WBAY Green Bay
Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toys for Tots program teamed up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin to shop for their annual holiday party. Marines and Big Brothers/Big Sisters representatives went through Target in Ashwaubenon to collect toys for about 170 children. Each person had a list of kids to shop for, ranging from infants to teenagers.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto Falls woman displays big heart in giving back
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - In recent years, an Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to her community. The result is a much more vibrant downtown filled with pride year-round. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Oconto Falls to see this amazing lady...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah ice rink ranked one of the most charming in America
While the severe weather outlook is VERY LOW, drivers should be still be on alert for slick spots. While your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW, drivers should be on alert for a few slick spots.
NBC26
It's 'Great Being Home'
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
WBAY Green Bay
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The woman behind the revitalization of downtown Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to make her downtown a vibrant place. Thursday in Small Towns, we introduce you to Barb Salscheider at the downtown holiday festival in Oconto Falls. In 1976, Barb and her husband John took...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year. The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County. The Packers...
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
WBAY Green Bay
Santa Cycle raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Santas will ride their bikes through the streets of Green Bay on Saturday for the 6th Annual Santa Cycle - doors open at 9 a.m. at Badger State Brewery. The actual ride will kick off at 10 a.m. Participants can register online at...
Door County Pulse
Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County
Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The horrific attack at Pearl Harbor is forever etched into the minds of all Americans: More than 2,400 US service members perished on December 7, 1941. Imperial Japan had conducted a surprise attack on the American naval base located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, near the city of Honolulu.
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls
18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
Comments / 0