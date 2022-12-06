Read full article on original website
Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision
Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory
While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country. Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Who is Spain’s first-choice penalty taker?
Alvaro Morata seems the most likely candidate despite missing twice at the Euros last summer
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Soccer-Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Netherlands vs Argentina history: Head-to-head World Cup matches, last meeting, record ahead of quarterfinal
Lionel Messi's bid to secure a first World Cup title remains on track at Qatar 2022, with Argentina next facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinal. The Albiceleste have recovered superbly from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with Messi inspiring them past Australia in the Round of 16 to set up showdown with the Dutch in Al Rayyan.
Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
Argentina’s World Cup hopes are on the line in the quarter-finals on Friday with the Netherlands eyeing an upset.A semi-final place against either Brazil or Croatia is at stake for the winner, with Lionel Messi carrying the Albiceleste through a testing campaign so far, while Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side impressed against the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from...
Morocco aim to break new ground for Africa after World Cup heartbreaks
Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana have narrowly failed at the quarter-final stage but Walid Regragui is building a powerhouse. Even for a player who remains the only man to have three World Cup winners’ medals it was a bold prediction. “An African nation will win the World Cup before the year 2000,” declared Pelé – who had been persuaded to come out of retirement to play for New York Cosmos by Henry Kissinger three years earlier – on the eve of his final match in October 1977.
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
The Qatar World Cup quarter-finals see Argentina play the Netherlands on Friday night.An impressive win over the USA for the Dutch ensures Lionel Messi and co. have a tough ask to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Australia to reach this point.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration.
‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity
Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling. With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the...
Spain Set to Carry on With Possession Soccer After Sacking of Luis Enrique
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The news that Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco has spelt the end of Luis Enrique’s tenure as manager has come as little surprise. But with Enrique’s removal, have the Spanish decided that a change in philosophy is also required?
Spain announce U21s boss Luis de la Fuente as manager of first-team just moments after Luis Enrique exit
SPAIN have announced under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente as their new manager just hours after Luis Enrique's departure. The 2010 World Cup winners crashed out in Qatar after losing to Morocco on penalties, with Enrique sacked on Thursday. And the Spanish FA wasted no time in replacing him, announcing...
Luis Enrique leaves Spain job with Luis de la Fuente set to replace him
Luis Enrique has left his post as Spain manager after the side’s World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco, with the national team’s under-21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, to replace him. The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement on Thursday thanking Luis Enrique for his service and expressing...
