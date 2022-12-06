ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision

Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Yardbarker

Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory

While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country. Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.
TheDailyBeast

Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout

Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Argentina’s World Cup hopes are on the line in the quarter-finals on Friday with the Netherlands eyeing an upset.A semi-final place against either Brazil or Croatia is at stake for the winner, with Lionel Messi carrying the Albiceleste through a testing campaign so far, while Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side impressed against the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from...
The Guardian

Morocco aim to break new ground for Africa after World Cup heartbreaks

Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana have narrowly failed at the quarter-final stage but Walid Regragui is building a powerhouse. Even for a player who remains the only man to have three World Cup winners’ medals it was a bold prediction. “An African nation will win the World Cup before the year 2000,” declared Pelé – who had been persuaded to come out of retirement to play for New York Cosmos by Henry Kissinger three years earlier – on the eve of his final match in October 1977.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

The Qatar World Cup quarter-finals see Argentina play the Netherlands on Friday night.An impressive win over the USA for the Dutch ensures Lionel Messi and co. have a tough ask to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Australia to reach this point.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration.
Yardbarker

‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity

Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling. With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the...
programminginsider.com

Spain Set to Carry on With Possession Soccer After Sacking of Luis Enrique

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The news that Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco has spelt the end of Luis Enrique’s tenure as manager has come as little surprise. But with Enrique’s removal, have the Spanish decided that a change in philosophy is also required?

Comments / 0

Community Policy