Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next weekKristen WaltersMcdonough, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta Community Foundation Traditional Grants to be announced December 15
The Coweta Community Foundation (CCF) will announce its 2022 Traditional Grant Recipients this month. The announcements will be held on December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. on the organization’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cowetafoundation. “This year, we received over 35 applications for our traditional grants,” said Kristin Webb, executive director of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Senior Living facility approved for Sharpsburg
A new senior living facility has been approved for land on Highway 34 between Go Church and the Spring Forest Subdivision in Sharpsburg. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning of 7.07 acres of land from Rural Conservation (RC) to Office-Institutional (O-I) at their meeting Thursday. The purpose...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 8
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
Clayton County to work with ARC on making Tara Boulevard more livable
The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday approved entering into an agreement with Atlanta Regional Commission in making ...
thecitymenus.com
Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing
A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500 square foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for the specific building.
Gwinnett county government employees to receive cost of living payment
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — At their Tuesday meeting, Gwinnett County commissioners approved a cost of living payment for government employees that is intended to support retention and to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce. The county says on Dec. 16, eligible full-time employees will receive...
cobbcountycourier.com
“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
'This thing is not going anywhere' | Fulton County commissioners say it's not defunding PAD
ATLANTA — Controversy over money sparked heated moments at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday. It all stemmed from comments board member Bob Ellis made last month about the Police Alternatives and Diversion Initiative or PAD. "I think we should stop funding that," Ellis said. "It's...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Atlanta City Council OKs funding for new affordable housing grant programs
The city of Atlanta is using its affordable housing trust fund to support two new grant programs designed to support dev...
Casper the dog sheds light on greater risk to Great Pyrenees dogs
ATLANTA — The nation has fallen in love with Casper the Great Pyrenees dog who fought off 11 coyotes – killing eight – to save a herd of sheep on his owner’s farm. Casper is currently under the care of LifeLine Animal Project who said he is "good for a full recovery," however, not all dogs from this breed have the luckiest chance of survival.
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
Newnan Times-Herald
PAWS and Caddy Claus this Saturday
On Saturday, families can get their pet’s picture taken with “Caddy Claus” at Morgan’s Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “Caddy Claus” is Cadillac Jack, on-air personality for radio station The Bear 92.5. Those interested can get their pet’s, kids’ or entire family’s picture with the longtime Atlanta-area radio personality and a backdrop of blooming poinsettias and Christmas trees.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
eastcobbnews.com
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
thecitymenus.com
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange
The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Troup County launches new 911 livestream software
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County E-911 has officially launched new software that will allow dispatchers to receive real-time live streams from callers’ phones. The software, called Prepared Live, already covers over two million people around the U.S. 911 dispatchers can send a video link to 911...
Comments / 0