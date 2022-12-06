ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Community Foundation Traditional Grants to be announced December 15

The Coweta Community Foundation (CCF) will announce its 2022 Traditional Grant Recipients this month. The announcements will be held on December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. on the organization’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cowetafoundation. “This year, we received over 35 applications for our traditional grants,” said Kristin Webb, executive director of...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Senior Living facility approved for Sharpsburg

A new senior living facility has been approved for land on Highway 34 between Go Church and the Spring Forest Subdivision in Sharpsburg. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning of 7.07 acres of land from Rural Conservation (RC) to Office-Institutional (O-I) at their meeting Thursday. The purpose...
SHARPSBURG, GA
thecitymenus.com

Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing

A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500 square foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for the specific building.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Casper the dog sheds light on greater risk to Great Pyrenees dogs

ATLANTA — The nation has fallen in love with Casper the Great Pyrenees dog who fought off 11 coyotes – killing eight – to save a herd of sheep on his owner’s farm. Casper is currently under the care of LifeLine Animal Project who said he is "good for a full recovery," however, not all dogs from this breed have the luckiest chance of survival.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

PAWS and Caddy Claus this Saturday

On Saturday, families can get their pet’s picture taken with “Caddy Claus” at Morgan’s Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “Caddy Claus” is Cadillac Jack, on-air personality for radio station The Bear 92.5. Those interested can get their pet’s, kids’ or entire family’s picture with the longtime Atlanta-area radio personality and a backdrop of blooming poinsettias and Christmas trees.
NEWNAN, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings

The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange

The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Troup County launches new 911 livestream software

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County E-911 has officially launched new software that will allow dispatchers to receive real-time live streams from callers’ phones. The software, called Prepared Live, already covers over two million people around the U.S. 911 dispatchers can send a video link to 911...
TROUP COUNTY, GA

