ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘We won together.’ Georgia’s Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Senate runoff

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtb9H_0jZa5Dn400

In a victory speech in Atlanta, Sen. Raphael Warnock told supporters “We won together.”

“And on this night, where after being on the ballot 5 times in the last two years — for the same job I might add — I have been entrusted with a six-year term to serve in the Senate, I cannot express how thankful I am to you, the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.” I am deeply honored to be on this journey with you.

It’s an overwhelming statement for your neighbors to say we want you to represent us and our families in high office. And it’s something that inspires me every day.”

AP calls race for Warnock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdPhC_0jZa5Dn400
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Sen. Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore/AP

The Associated Press has called the Senate runoff election for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

While votes are still being tallied, Warnock’s lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker has grown to more than 35,000 with 10 counties yet to completely report their votes.

Bibb County vote totals

The final vote tally for Bibb County has been reported.

Almost 50,000 of the county’s 105,707 registered voters cast a ballot in today’s election. Of that total, 30,744 voted for Warnock and 18,318 for Walker.

Desmond Brown won runoff for Macon Water Authority District 2 over Lindsay Holliday. Brown reclaims a seat he gave up during a failed MWA chairman bid earlier this year. — 10:10 p.m. update

Columbus goes for Warnock

The final vote tallies for Muscogee County are in.

Almost 55,000 of the county’s 120,970 votes cast ballots in today’s election. Of those, 35,462 vote for Raphael Warnock and 19,432 voted for Herschel Walker.

Across the state, Warnock has 50.27% of the vote to Walker’s 49.73%. Almost 3 million ballots have been counted. — 9:45 p.m.

More than 2.5 million ballots counted

Walker and Warnock are separated by less than 1% with more than 2.5 million votes counted. Warnock has a slight margin over Walker: 1,281,507 votes to 1,270,286. Out of the 2,711 precincts in Georgia, 1,260 have reported. — 9:15 p.m. update

Brown with lead over Holliday

Early voting results continue to filter in from throughout the state. Warnock maintains a slim lead over Walker (922,449 votes to 818,516).

In Macon, Desmond Brown is leading Lindsay Holliday for Macon Water Authority District 2: 2,681 votes to 1,921 (58.26% to 41.74%).

In Columbus, just over 70% of votes reported so far were cast for Warnock (27,125 to 11,613). — 8:30 p.m.

Warnock takes early lead

More than 800,000 votes have been reported by the Georgia Secretary of State, and Raphael Warnock has an early lead over Herschel Walker: 484,025 votes to 339,883 (58.75% to 41.25%).

Only 24 of more than 2,700 precincts have reported. — 7:45 p.m.

Polls close across state

Polls have now closed across the state, although voters still in line will be able to cast their ballots.

Early voting totals are typically released shortly after polling places close, although recent changes to Georgia voting laws mean election boards sometimes take several hours to release results.

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would monitor polling places in four Georgia counties for compliance with federal election laws: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors included personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters,” read a DOJ press release. “The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.” — 7 p.m.

Georgians head to the polls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8pMX_0jZa5Dn400
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Walker is in a runoff election with incumbent Warnock. (AP Photo) AP

A month after Georgia’s two U.S. Senate candidates battled to an almost even draw, voters across the Peach State once again went to the polls. This time, only one man can win: either incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, or Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

It’s the second runoff election in two years for Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election to finish the final two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s last term.

In November, Warnock received 1,941,275 votes (49.4% of the vote) to Walker’s 1,906,192 (48.5%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, despite receiving a paltry 81,173 votes, managed to play the spoiler because of how evenly split the major party candidates were.

Did either candidate make significant headway in the past month? Tuesday night should bring that answer. Polls close at 7 p..m., and early voting tallies should be available by 8 p.m. in many Georgia counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aypLs_0jZa5Dn400
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker greets supporters during a campaign stop at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw, Ga., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Ben Gray/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbBN8_0jZa5Dn400
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock poses with supporters during an election day canvass launch on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Sen. Warnock is running against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a runoff election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Comments / 5

Charlie Whitehead
4d ago

Congratulations Senator Warnock. I guess we will never know the pappy of those three cows.

Reply(1)
4
cap 2
4d ago

Hard to believe Herchel Walker didn't understand what was going on. Thanks to Trump and Majorie Green the best man won.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Christian Walker Takes Aim at Father Herschel After Georgia Senate Loss

Herschel Walker’s son Christian has taken aim at his father after Tuesday’s election loss to pastor-turned Democratic star Raphael Warnock, claiming Donald Trump convinced Herschel to run despite everyone else’s pleas against it. On Tuesday night, Christian took to Twitter to castigate his father in a series of tweets. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.” Christian was referencing a number of allegations that swept Herschel's campaign, including his ex-wife – and Christian’s mom – who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” Christian continued: “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.” He then posted an image of his mother and praised her and said she “lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Punctures Herschel Walker’s Dreams of Being an Immortal Werewolf on ‘The View’

Someone’s been watching What We Do in the Shadows. Whoopi Goldberg proved on this morning’s episode of The View that she knows her vampires from her werewolves, unlike a certain Georgia Senate candidate. After Herschel Walker tried to diss his opponent, Raphael Warnock, using a fantasy analogy, Goldberg set the record straight, beginning with the basic definitions of the spooky creatures.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race

Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GA
thesource.com

18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.

Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith...
EARLE, AR
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
9K+
Followers
122
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy