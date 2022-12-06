Read full article on original website
'Lullaby' Trailer Shows Oona Chaplin Haunted by an Ancient Demon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Horror fans can’t believe they’ll finally be able to catch a viral sensation on the big screen
Kyle Edward Ball’s horror phenomenon Skinamarink has managed to take social media and festival circuits by storm, and while it’s unlikely it will draw up quite as big of a ruckus at the box office, the fact that it’s been granted the opportunity to do so is more than enough cause for excitement.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Nicolas Cage Plays a Widower Seeking Revenge in New Western 'The Old Way' : Watch the Trailer
Nicolas Cage is taking on the Western genre. On Thursday, Saban Films and Lionsgate shared the official trailer for the Academy Award winner's upcoming movie The Old Way exclusively with PEOPLE. The Old Way sees Cage star as "cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man" Colton Briggs, according to an official...
Review: 'Spoiler Alert' — You're gonna need those Kleenex
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In one of the more effective moments of “Spoiler Alert,” the camera does something unexpected and wise: it leaves the room. At the very moment a dining-table conversation becomes unbearably painful, the viewer is moved outside, where we can only watch the characters in shadows through a window, hearing nothing.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Watch The Boys Have A Bloody Time in First Gen V Trailer
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo. Pack your capes, The Boys are going to college. In the Dec. 4 trailer for the Prime Video spinoff series, Gen V, a group of young superheroes head to college students and are having a bloody good time—literally. The gory promo begins by introducing the new generation to campus, as the narrator says, "Welcome to Godolkin University. A safe space for you to thrive."
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Meet Red-Beret Girl: TikTok’s Favorite Revolting Child
Meesha Garbett doesn’t think she’s a rebel. In all honesty, the 14-year-old isn’t even sure she’d call herself a professional dancer. That is at least, not yet. From the small town of Telford in Shropshire, England, Garbett tells Rolling Stone she’s been dancing since she was three, which has allowed her to pick up choreography easily. That skill has manifested into some major credits for the young actress and dancer, including parts in a George Ezra music video, Jingle Jangle, and the theatrical version of Cats. But her biggest role yet has already been making waves weeks before its U.S debut: the upcoming Netflix movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (based on the West End musical and the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, but not the 1996 film). On the cast list, you’ll see Garbett’s name by Hortensia. But on TikTok, she’s known as Red Beret Girl.
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Mia Goth Stars In Neon’s Mind-Bending Infinity Pool Trailer
Mia Goth is on a roll. After starring in Ti West’s X trilogy (Pearl, X and the forthcoming MaXXXine), the actress has the lead role in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which looks to be a mind-bending take on a vacation gone wrong. The first trailer for Infinity Pool...
Halsey Announces ‘Diablo IV’ at Game Awards
Halsey has revealed Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo IV,” the latest edition of the action role-playing video game series. The singer made the announcement at The Game Awards on Thursday night following her performance of “Lilith,” which is named after the character of the same name featured in the “Diablo” franchise.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
A New M3GAN Trailer Is Here to Bring Pint-Sized Terror to Your Day
After achieving instant meme-ability in her first trailer—which kind of came out of nowhere, and elevated an “ugh, not another killer-doll movie” situation to “OMG WHEN CAN I SEE THIS” status—M3GAN’s overprotective, alarmingly powerful plaything has returned for another tease. Yes, they brought...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reactions Revealed After Premiere
Avatar: The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London, where members of the press got a chance to see James Cameron's first film in 13 years less than two weeks before everyone else. The early responses to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The Way of Water opens in the U.S. on Dec. 16 and continues the story of the Na'vi introduced in the original 2009 film.
