I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
ComicBook
Batwheels Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max and Cartoon Network
The DC animated series Batwheels is getting a second life, with Warner Bros. Animation giving it a surprising renewal amid the reshuffling of animation at Warner Bros. Discovery. Batwheels is a preschool series that takes place in the DC Universe and features a group of sentient super vehicles that help the Batman Family protect Gotham City. Batwheels holds the distinction of being Cartoon Network's #1 original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 this year and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. The renewal comes after the announcement that Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation.
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
Collider
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max
After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
Popculture
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
SFGate
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
