Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.

1 DAY AGO