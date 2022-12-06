A Taylor Swift holiday dance party is coming to The Orpheum in Tampa on December 9. This is not a drill. T Swift fans went wild when news broke of the artists’ upcoming tour, and their plan to host multiple shows at Raymond James Stadium in 2023. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snag a Swift ticket, this is the next best thing. Time to celebrate Swiftiemas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO