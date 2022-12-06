Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Bones & Burgers bringing juicy sliders to International Mall in Tampa
Tony Roma’s, the world’s largest casual dining concept and widely recognized brand that specializes in ribs, announced that it has selected Tampa as the inaugural location for its fast-casual Bones & Burgers brand. The menu will cater to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.
Tampa is the second best city for dog owners in America, according to new report
A new study from U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews finds Portland, Oregon to be the top city in the U.S. to be a dog parent, followed by our own beautiful city of Tampa. Tampa has one of the highest volumes of dog parks per capita in America, and a vast majority of restaurants and cafes have dog-friendly covered patio seating.
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Wicked Oak BBQ debuts inside Amalie Arena
Wicked Oak BBQ is pure fire. I think about the meat candy that are their burnt ends every single day. This locally owned and operated passion project is expanding and can now be enjoyed inside Amalie Arena, home of our Tampa Bay Lightning. Felix “Bubba” Flores officially opened Wicked Oak’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in Seminole Heights back in September 2020.
Kosher restaurant, Grill Express, opening in downtown Tampa
A 100% Kosher restaurant is opening soon on Franklin Street. The news was first brought to our attention by Rachel Lisbon with Tampa Kosher Foodies. The Grill Express team is dedicated to preparing delicious, authentic, and fresh food for its future customers. “With just a little taste of our carefully crafted dishes, you will be transported on a journey to the middle east,” write the owners on the restaurant’s Instagram page.
We went back to The Brisket Shoppe—and it’s still Tampa’s best BBQ restaurant
Less than a year ago I wrote a story highlighting The Brisket Shoppe as Tampa’s “best kept restaurant secret.” Nestled in the back of Armenia Ave’s barbecue pro-shop Grill and Provisions, the Thursday-through-Saturday limited lunch spot blew me away with its tender meats and top-notch ingredients. Danny Hernandez and Michael Parrish’s humble passion project, in my opinion, was a masterclass of a restaurant.
Wild Taylor Swift Dance Party, Swiftiemas, comes to Tampa this weekend
A Taylor Swift holiday dance party is coming to The Orpheum in Tampa on December 9. This is not a drill. T Swift fans went wild when news broke of the artists’ upcoming tour, and their plan to host multiple shows at Raymond James Stadium in 2023. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snag a Swift ticket, this is the next best thing. Time to celebrate Swiftiemas.
The Barking Lot pop up dog park coming to Sparkman Wharf
Tampa is a super dog-friendly city, and very soon a pop up park for pups will arrive just outside Sparkman Wharf right next to their pretty pink “Tampa” installation. The Barking Lot’s debut date is still TBA, but it promises to provide dog owners in downtown Tampa a fun and safe spot to let their pups run around off leash.
