FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO