Todd Medeiros
2d ago
he's staring in this mugshot like a tough guy he wasn't that tough crying like a little baby in front of the judge tears rolling down his face last week not funny toughen up do your time lame
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
ABC6.com
Man involved in Block Island Ferry fight arrested in connection to Cumberland shooting
CUMBERLAND, RI (WLNE) — A man who was involved in a fight on the Block Island Ferry over the summer was arrested in connection to a shooting in Cumberland. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at at Club Juventude Lusitana. Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said Miguel Silva was...
ABC6.com
Mansfield police search for 2 men accused of assaulting, robbing another man
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Mansfield police said they are searching for two men accused of assaulting and robbing another man. The incident happened on South Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the two suspects allegedly beat the third man while “stealing property” from him.
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
ABC6.com
Providence police identify victim in downtown stabbing, search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Thursday identified the victim in the downtown stabbing and are searching for three suspects. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brandon...
WCVB
Driver behind wheel of ATV that struck, dragged Fall River police officer arrested, officials say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — An ATV driver accused of striking and dragging a Fall River police officer last month was arrested Monday, police said. Police were called on Nov. 4 to the area of Delcar and Robinson streets after an officer requested assistance. Responding officers found a 17-year veteran of the police department lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.
DA: 2 men dead, including suspected gunman, in Fall River shooting that also left 2 women injured
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead, including a suspected gunman, following a shooting at a home in Fall River overnight that also left two women seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot...
DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man accused of shooting fiancee's family, then himself
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that a man shot three members of his fiancee's family in a Fall River home before taking his own life. Police said they responded at 3:05 a.m. to a residence at 511 Bank St. after...
Turnto10.com
Police: Missing North Kingstown man found dead
(AP) — Police say a North Kingstown man reported missing has been found dead. The North Kingstown Police Department says they found 86-year-old Russell Greene dead on Thursday. Police do not believe the death is suspicious. No further information has been released. In an earlier morning social media post,...
DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River
FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
Fall River Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Dragged Officer With ATV
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police said they’ve arrested a person charged with striking a veteran officer with an ATV and dragging him several hundred feet while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. The incident occurred on November 4 at about 7:33 p.m....
Former Somerset police chief involved in crash
An investigation is underway into a crash involving the former Somerset police chief.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
ABC6.com
Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
ABC6.com
1 sent to hospital after stabbing in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a person was stabbed Wednesday night. The stabbing happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. The person, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police looking to identify man who brought his dog along while breaking into bar
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man who brought along his dog while breaking into a bar. Police say the early-morning break-in took place on August 30 at the tiki bar at Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road. In images released by the police...
Turnto10.com
North Providence police search for man who allegedly broke into restaurant
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a restaurant. Police say the suspect broke into the Bella Luna Restaurant on Smith Street on Monday. The suspect is described as a 6’ white man who was wearing a grey and blue...
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
1 person killed, 4 others seriously injured in Raynham crash
RAYNHAM, Mass. — One person died and four others were seriously hurt when the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a traffic pole in Raynham early Wednesday morning, leaving all of the occupants trapped in the mangled vehicle, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a...
