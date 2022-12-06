Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
wktn.com
Latest Port Authority Ordinance for Kenton Sent to City Officials
The latest draft of the Port Authority Ordinance for the City of Kenton was sent to city officials by Law Director John Schwemer. The draft will be on the agenda for City Council’s next meeting on Monday, December 12. Schwemer noted that there have been minor revisions based upon...
Delaware Gazette
Franklin St. crossing to close
LEWIS CENTER — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition by CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway Company to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township. “Delaware County will issue an ordinance discontinuing the use of the crossing to all vehicular and...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
wktn.com
Electricity Restored to Area Residents by 7:30 this Morning
On again, off again power issues impacted residents of Hardin County throughout the night. Thousands of customers were affected, some for longer stretches. No official cause was given. The first outage was reported at around 2:40 this morning. American Electric Power had electricity restored to most customers by just before...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
wktn.com
Marion OSP Post Announces Trooper of the Year
Marion – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Community Improvement Corporation To Consider Real Property Purchase
MARYSVILLE – The Board of Trustees of the Union County Community Improvement Corporation have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Union County-Marysville Economic Development Office, 227 E. 5th Street. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the purchase of real property...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
wktn.com
House Fire Reported South of Forest this Morning
Several area fire departments were dispatched to a house fire early this morning in the 19000 block of Township Road 60 south of Forest. The call was received by the Forest Fire Department at around 6:50 this morning. Providing mutual assistance were fire departments from Kenton, Dunkirk, Wharton and Marseilles.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Lima News
Reminisce: William Rusler was ‘the Sage of Shawnee’
When a stray chimney spark started a fire on the roof of a Shawnee Township home in late April 1912, the Lima Times-Democrat marveled that “within ten minutes after the alarm had been given there were automobiles, motorcycles, buggies, etc., completely blockading the road in front of C.A. Rusler’s home, everybody eager to help put out the fire.”
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Hardin County Players
The Hardin County Players were featured in the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance spotlight. The group was organized in December in 1996, as the brain child of Phil Burson, the former choir director at Kenton High School. Their first show was “Arsenic and Old Lace” in February 1997....
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
wktn.com
December Meeting Dates and Times Announced in Forest
Meeting dates and times in the Village of Forest were announced. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 this (Thursday) evening. Forest Village Council will meet this evening and on December 22. Both council sessions will start at 7. The Park Board will meet at 10am on December...
wktn.com
BPD Taking Applications for Part-Time Dispatcher
The Bellefontaine Police Department is accepting applications for a Part-Time Dispatcher Applications. The deadline to return the applications is December 12th. If you have any questions, call Lieutenant Scott Marlow at (937)599-1010. For more information, visit the Bellefontaine Police Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064453221887.
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
