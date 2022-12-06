ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry

Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. Amnesty said Saturday Iran was now "preparing to execute" Mahan Sadrat, 22, just a month after his "grossly unfair" trial.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Nevada Independent

With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line

“The responsible expansion of the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex has been a major priority of the Navy for years,” Cortez Masto said. “I knew how vital this compromise was to both our national security and to the local economies and Tribal nations.” The post With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

