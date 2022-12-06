Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
Court documents reveal details in Anderson homicides after 2 men arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on W. 27th Street. “The alleged suspect ran […]
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
Plea agreement for woman behind deadly Indy stabbings inspired by serial killers
INDIANAPOLIS — A plea agreement was offered to a woman behind a brutal stabbing attack that left two dead and one injured in 2020. Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery. The plea agreement calls for a 100-year sentence.
Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges
A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
$13M worth of cocaine seized in historic I-70 drug bust
Indianapolis police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine in a historic drug bust along I-70 in Hendricks County. The semi driver was arrested after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs, which were found hidden in a false ceiling. $13M worth of cocaine seized in historic I-70 drug …
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
'I lost my mind': Anderson man after admitting to stabbing wife to death
An Anderson man told police he stabbed his wife to death at their home Tuesday because he caught her having an affair, court documents allege.
Road rage victim's mother urging drivers to 'take a breath' before lashing out
According to Indiana State Police, Central Indiana had 9 interstate shootings each in 2018 and 2019. But by 2020, that number grew to 23 and increased to 65 in 2021.
Docs: Anderson man tells police ‘I’ve destroyed my life’ after killing wife
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man who admitted to stabbing his wife to death on Tuesday told investigators he had destroyed his life, court papers say. Curtis Williams Sr., 61, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Claudette Williams, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Anderson...
Man sentenced for pointing firearm at teen during road rage incident
Charles Kuhn pleaded guilty to on November 29 to pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and received a 365-day suspended sentence.
Police bust truck hauling $13M of cocaine in Indiana: officials
INDIANAPOLIS - Police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine Wednesday after pulling over a semi on I-70 in Indiana. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a tip on Nov. 30 that a shipment of narcotics would pass through Marion County, Indiana. Police located the vehicle on I-70 in Hendricks County and used narcotics K9 Mina to make a positive notification of a narcotics odor coming from the semi tractor-trailer, officials said.
2 homicides in Anderson
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Breaking down the names entered into the Governor’s...
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted
Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
