Indianapolis, IN

Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges

A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
MADISON, IN
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
Police bust truck hauling $13M of cocaine in Indiana: officials

INDIANAPOLIS - Police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine Wednesday after pulling over a semi on I-70 in Indiana. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a tip on Nov. 30 that a shipment of narcotics would pass through Marion County, Indiana. Police located the vehicle on I-70 in Hendricks County and used narcotics K9 Mina to make a positive notification of a narcotics odor coming from the semi tractor-trailer, officials said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2 homicides in Anderson

Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Breaking down the names entered into the Governor’s...
ANDERSON, IN
3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
ANDERSON, IN
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted

Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
MUNCIE, IN
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

