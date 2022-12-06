UTICA, N.Y. – Two men pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to their part in distributing fentanyl in Utica through a drug trafficking ring. Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 46, admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and money laundering. He told federal prosecutors that from May 2020 to October 2021, he and his co-conspirators acquired 3 kilograms of fentanyl and sold it in and around Utica. Rodriguez also admitted that he used drug money to buy numerous vehicles, including a 2021 BMW.

