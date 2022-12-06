ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lance Johnson Sentenced to Prison for 2020 Murder

A Binghamton man will spend the rest of his life in jail after he was found guilty in July of murder. Lance Johnson was sentenced Thursday to over 75 years in prison for the murder of Alison Salisbury and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks in August 2020. He was...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Members of drug trafficking ring admit to distributing fentanyl in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to their part in distributing fentanyl in Utica through a drug trafficking ring. Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 46, admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and money laundering. He told federal prosecutors that from May 2020 to October 2021, he and his co-conspirators acquired 3 kilograms of fentanyl and sold it in and around Utica. Rodriguez also admitted that he used drug money to buy numerous vehicles, including a 2021 BMW.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on man firing weapon in Cortland

The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Arrest Cortlandville Man After House Break-In

On Sunday, December 4th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. Through an investigation by the officer’s, it was found that 37 year old Michael A. Grossi of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered the residence where he then damaged numerous items inside the house and stole property from the residence before leaving the scene.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
LISLE, NY
wxhc.com

Officers Recognized After Situation With Suicidal Person

During the Cortland Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The City of Cortland Police Department recognized 5 officers for their work in a situation involving a suicidal person. Lt. Cute with the Cortland City Police Department gave information on that situation saying. “the call came in on November 8th...
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say

Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
VAN BUREN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
LEE CENTER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY

