Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
cnyhomepage.com
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of all counts of a Grand Jury indictment following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, members of the Utica Police and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lance Johnson Sentenced to Prison for 2020 Murder
A Binghamton man will spend the rest of his life in jail after he was found guilty in July of murder. Lance Johnson was sentenced Thursday to over 75 years in prison for the murder of Alison Salisbury and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks in August 2020. He was...
Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
WKTV
Members of drug trafficking ring admit to distributing fentanyl in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to their part in distributing fentanyl in Utica through a drug trafficking ring. Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 46, admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and money laundering. He told federal prosecutors that from May 2020 to October 2021, he and his co-conspirators acquired 3 kilograms of fentanyl and sold it in and around Utica. Rodriguez also admitted that he used drug money to buy numerous vehicles, including a 2021 BMW.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on man firing weapon in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK. Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Name: William P. Murphy. White Male, 45 years...
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Arrest Cortlandville Man After House Break-In
On Sunday, December 4th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. Through an investigation by the officer’s, it was found that 37 year old Michael A. Grossi of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered the residence where he then damaged numerous items inside the house and stole property from the residence before leaving the scene.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child
A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
wxhc.com
Officers Recognized After Situation With Suicidal Person
During the Cortland Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The City of Cortland Police Department recognized 5 officers for their work in a situation involving a suicidal person. Lt. Cute with the Cortland City Police Department gave information on that situation saying. “the call came in on November 8th...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
urbancny.com
Traffic Pursuit Leads to Three Arrests and The Seizure of 20,000 Packets of Fentanyl, Plus a Handgun
On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at around 8:55 P.M., Syracuse Police Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Almond Street for a drug investigation. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to comply, struck a police vehicle with his car, and then led Officers on a short pursuit.
Delhi nursing home patient charged with Forcible Touching
According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a 70-year-old Delhi man has been charged with two counts of Forcible Touching.
Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
