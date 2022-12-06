Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
JHSC cancels 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC) has canceled the 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP) due to rising costs, volunteer shortages and a decline in participation over the last decade, the club announced yesterday, Dec. 5. “In its heyday of the 80s and 90s, the PPP...
buckrail.com
Tonight: Full moon and ‘lunar occultation’ over Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Step outside this evening, Dec. 7, to catch the last full moon of 2022 which will also coincide with a “lunar occultation.”. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the astronomical event will occur a few hours after sunset. The moon will begin drifting close to Mars and then obscure it completely. Mars appears in the night sky as a bright-looking star with a reddish glow to the left or lower left of the moon.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Jackson Hole’s Iconic Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa Returns
Returning to its quaint and quiet corner of Jackson, Wyoming, The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa will reopen its doors after a devastating fire destroyed the nearly 30-year-old boutique hotel in 2019. In late Spring of 2023, the award-winning and family-owned and operated property will unveil a ground-up transformation inclusive of 38 rooms and two suites. While entirely reimagined, the building will remain true to the beloved Jackson lodge aesthetic by fitting seamlessly into the surrounding towering timbers and majestic mountains, and will welcome back both longtime and new guests, while staying close to its roots.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
buckrail.com
Game and Fish to collar bighorn sheep, expect helicopter activity
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, a helicopter crew on behalf of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will net-capture bighorn sheep as part of a multi-year research project on bighorn sheep in the Jackson Region. Biologists will collect biological samples, measure body conditions, fit new captures with collars, and release...
buckrail.com
Find the season’s sights, sounds and sales in Buckrail’s Holiday Guide
JACKSON, Wyo. — With the holidays quickly approaching, Buckrail’s Holiday Guide highlights the unique holiday offerings from businesses across Jackson Hole’s. The guide hopes to help locals and visitors alike to find holiday happenings all in one place. Buckrail’s Holiday Guide showcases seasonal experiences, deals and specials...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Dec 5-12, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter is off to a big start in the Tetons this year! November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November in the Tetons since 2000, and December is off to a fast start as well. This week, a relatively quiet pattern from Tuesday to Thursday will give way to a more active pattern with better snow potential from Friday through Sunday.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
dishingjh.com
Nora’s Doors Re-Open!
Local beloved breakfast spot, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, has reopened it’s doors under new ownership. Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is a Jackson legend. The building first served as the post office and general store and was later converted into a restaurant. In 1982, Nora and Marvin Tygum opened what we currently know as Nora’s, serving up diner-style breakfast for all who stopped by.
Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed
The Astoria Bridge in the Snake River Canyon that provides access to the Snake River Sporting Club remains closed due to structural damage. The post Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
buckrail.com
Annual gift drive supports community members in need during holiday season
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season in conjunction with several local partners. The Annual Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish lists, delivering the gifts to One22 Resource Center offices in mid-December. Families then pick up gifts the following week. Last year, this program served nearly 400 individuals.
eastidahonews.com
Madison County deputies use spike strip to stop runaway teens in stolen vehicle
REXBURG — Deputies used a spike strip to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle driven by two teens who failed to obey commands to pull over. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Wednesday. Two kids from Madison County went missing and were entered into the sheriff’s office database as runaways.
newslj.com
Teton County RSV hospitalizations rocket 200%-700%
JACKSON (WNE) — Although a “tripledemic” of virus spread this winter hasn’t yet materialized in Teton County, one of the three viruses of concern has spiked: RSV. COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus saw unseasonable jumps in case numbers across the country in early fall. But locally, up until November, COVID case numbers fell to the lowest they had been all year, and the flu remained relatively mild. RSV, a respiratory illness that mostly affects young children, had zero cases reported in the county as of Oct. 24.
svinews.com
Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
eastidahonews.com
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
buckrail.com
County’s emergency management stresses winter preparedness
JACKSON Wyo. — It’s only the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced harsh winter conditions. November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November since November 2000, and December hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. While this strong early season has been a treat for winter recreationists, it also presents hazards and Teton County Emergency Management wants locals to “know before they go” this winter. This means to plan ahead, be aware of potential hazards and take responsibility for your own safety during outdoor pursuits.
Affordable housing project up for vote in Jackson
The Town of Jackson Design review committee will vote on a recommendation for final approval for a new 57- unit deed-restricted affordable housing project. The project consists of 10 lots on Jackson Street between Hansen and Kelly. This project is a joint public-private partnership to build affordable housing that will...
Comments / 0