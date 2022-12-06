The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO