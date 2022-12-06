Read full article on original website
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth and fentanyl
Investigators in Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Putnam Co. man arrested for toddler's death
28-year-old Justin Copeland was arrested Tuesday for the death of a toddler who was killed earlier this year.
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
Warren County deputy fired, charged following DUI crash
A deputy in Warren County is facing a DUI charge following his arrest over the weekend.
Residence searched by sheriffs department, one charged in investigation
A woman faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department search of her Hickman area residence. K-9 officers and deputies went to the Hackett Valley Road residence of Robin Lynn Woodard, 37, Hickman, to execute a search warrant on November 24. K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long,...
Murfreesboro police search for car burglary suspects
Authorities are searching for suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and attempting to make fraudulent purchases with stolen debit cards.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Victim ‘shocked’ school secretary stole lunch money card from child
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the victims of an elementary school secretary accused of stealing students’ lunch money cards spoke to WSMV4 Thursday, expressing her shock over the ordeal. Stacy Johnson said her first grade son was one of two students who allegedly had their P-EBT cards taken...
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
Female Inmate Found with Drugs in Body Cavity
A female inmate at the DeKalb County Jail found with drugs hidden in her body cavity is facing several charges. 30-year-old Natalie Gail Barrett of Cookeville is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution (jail); possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver; and three counts of possession for sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond totals $167,500 and she will be in court December 15.
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
