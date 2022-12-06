ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Residence searched by sheriffs department, one charged in investigation

A woman faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department search of her Hickman area residence. K-9 officers and deputies went to the Hackett Valley Road residence of Robin Lynn Woodard, 37, Hickman, to execute a search warrant on November 24. K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long,...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools

BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Female Inmate Found with Drugs in Body Cavity

A female inmate at the DeKalb County Jail found with drugs hidden in her body cavity is facing several charges. 30-year-old Natalie Gail Barrett of Cookeville is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution (jail); possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver; and three counts of possession for sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond totals $167,500 and she will be in court December 15.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER

Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
MURFREESBORO, TN

