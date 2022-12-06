A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO