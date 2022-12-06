Read full article on original website
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
ABC News
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
Man recalls being drugged, robbed by two women in the Hollywood Hills
A Los Angeles man is speaking out about the terrifying night he was drugged and robbed by two women he met at a bar in Beverly Hills. He says the women drugged him, then ransacked his Hollywood Hills home, running off with thousands in cash and jewelry. He also suspects this wasn’t the women’s first […]
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son
A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
‘I Do Forgive You’: Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker During Pooch Theft Is Forgiven by Victim Before Being Sentenced to Decades in Prison
The man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs and shot her dog walker in the process of the heist has been sentenced to spend 21 years in prison. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, James Howard Jackson, 19, accepted a plea deal for 21 years in prison on one count of attempted murder. The defendant pleaded no contest to the charge that stemmed from the February 2021 theft.
Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Who Went Missing 11 Years Ago
Lorill Sinclaire disappeared in November 2011 and authorities never found her body.
Caught on Tape: Student Detained After Attacking Black Students
A 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky has been charged with assault after repeated racial slurs she hurled at Black students on campus, according to police documents. Sophia Rosing, who is White, faces alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
iheart.com
Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator
A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
Man wearing an ankle monitor robs bank to ‘prove a point’ to his girlfriend, feds say
The Missouri man threw cash out his window while driving away because he got scared, authorities said.
