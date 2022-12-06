Read full article on original website
Related
virginiamercury.com
Loudoun superintendent fired after grand jury report and more Va. headlines
• The NCAA is granting another year of eligibility to all University of Virginia football players who were playing in their final year this season. The move comes in response to the mass shooting last month that left three players dead and led the team to cancel several games.—Daily Progress.
virginiamercury.com
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
virginiamercury.com
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
blocbyblocknews.com
Five Conservative School Board Candidates Lose Their Races After Late Mail-In Ballot Counting
Late mail-in ballot counting overturned the projected victory of five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland, the Capital News Service reports for Maryland Matters. Capital News Service identified 41 school board candidates as socially conservative based on their responses to a survey. Though 25 of those candidates were expected to win following the November election, only 20 are now ahead in their races.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
virginiamercury.com
Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines
• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times.
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
WSET
'Good first step:' Virginia lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act passing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The House passed the 'Respect for Marriage Act' Thursday, sending the bill to President Biden's desk to sign it into law. This legislation requires states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages across the U.S., meaning if you're married in one state, you're married in every state.
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
wvtf.org
Virginia author envisions second civil war
Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Republican strategist believes the party's renewal can begin at the local level. The post As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level appeared first on Maryland Matters.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
Comments / 0