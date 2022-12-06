ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
virginiamercury.com

An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines

• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
VIRGINIA STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

Five Conservative School Board Candidates Lose Their Races After Late Mail-In Ballot Counting

Late mail-in ballot counting overturned the projected victory of five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland, the Capital News Service reports for Maryland Matters. Capital News Service identified 41 school board candidates as socially conservative based on their responses to a survey. Though 25 of those candidates were expected to win following the November election, only 20 are now ahead in their races.
MARYLAND STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines

• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
GEORGIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
BALTIMORE, MD
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
wvtf.org

Virginia author envisions second civil war

Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
RICHMOND, VA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy