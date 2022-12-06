ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Two brothers among 3 charged in armed robbery of over $1M from armored truck

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf7Dg_0jZa36Ty00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two brothers are facing federal charges after the U.S. Attorney’s Office accused them of robbing an armored truck in the south suburbs on Halloween.

Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, were charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses.

Authorities said the robbery occurred shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022, when the South Holland men allegedly displayed handguns and robbed a Brink’s security courier while they refilled an ATM in Lansing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the brothers allegedly forcibly dragged the courier into the armored truck and ordered her to hand over bags of money.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the brothers stole roughly $122,000 from the courier and ATM and another $904,000 from the armored truck.

After a brief chase with police, the robbers’ vehicle crashed near Interstate 80, and most of the stolen money was recovered.

Corrie Singleton was taken into custody. An arrest warrant has been issued for Darrel Singleton.

A third alleged robbery suspect — who’s a juvenile — was arrested and charged in state court.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Prosecutors: Cook County brothers took $1M from armoured vehicle, ATM at gunpoint

Two brothers from Cook County are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing over $1 million on Halloween from an armored vehicle and an ATM in a Chicago neighborhood. An indictment was returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago charging Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, and a juvenile with robbery, bank larceny by force, and firearm violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

5 men charged, 8 firearms seized at Waukegan home

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Five suburban men were arrested, and several firearms were seized at a Waukegan home Monday. According to authorities, Zion Police Department detectives arrested several people and seized eight firearms while investigating a recent violent crime. Since Nov. 16, the Zion Police Department Street Crime Unit (SCU) has...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Arraignment held for former CTA clerk accused of stealing over $350K

CHICAGO - Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan. Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges. Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund. She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11 armed robberies within 4 hours on North and West side

CHICAGO — A robbery crew working the North and West sides hit at least 11 people in the span of four hours. A robbery was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of West Fullerton around 2:00 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up with a man wearing dark-colored clothing jumped out and presented a […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge

(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
LA PORTE, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy