Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn lands on injured reserve

Digital Brief: Dec. 6, 2022 (AM) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn has landed on injured reserve, the team said Tuesday. Quinn missed last week's 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury he suffered in practice.

Quin will reportedly get a scope on his knee later this week. He will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return in the team's regular-season finale against the New York Giants on Jan. 8.

Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler, was acquired by the Eagles from the Chicago Bears ahead of the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick in October.

He had 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season with the Bears, but he hasn't made much of an impact since arriving in Philadelphia.

Quinn wasn't expected to have a big role in Philadelphia, but he's only played 21% of the snaps in five games with two tackles and two quarterback hits.

The Eagles are hoping the time off will help the 31-year-old get healthy ahead of the playoffs.

The 11-1 Eagles will take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.